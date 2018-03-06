Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are both in the starting XI again for Jose Mourinho as Manchester United look to reclaim second place in the Premier League when they face Crystal Palace.

Man Utd team news: Pogba starts alongside McTominay, injured Martial misses out

However, there is no Anthony Martial after the Frenchman picked up a knock which meant he was unable to travel with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

Jesse Lingard steps in to replace Martial, with that being the only change for the Portuguese manager's side following their 2-1 win over Chelsea last time out.

That means United are once again likely to go with a 4-3-3 shape, with McTominay and Pogba either side of holding midfielder Nemanja Matic, but could easily switch once more into the 4-2-2-2 which eventually saw off the Blues with Pogba and Alexis Sanchez being given freedom to roam behind the front two.

A victory for United would see them reclaim second spot after Liverpool's victory over Newcastle on Saturday, and would also take them nine points clear of Chelsea in the race for Champions League football with only nine rounds to go.

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Sorloth, Townsend, Schlupp, Benteke, McArthur, Wan-Bissaka, Kelly.

Subs: Cavalieri, Lee, Souare, Delaney, Rakip, Jach, Riedewald.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Subs: J Pereira, Bailly, Mata, Carrick, Rashford, Shaw, Darmian.