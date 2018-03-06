ESPN has a new chief.

ESPN names James Pitaro as new president

The company on Monday announced Disney executive James Pitaro has been named its new president.



James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks https://t.co/OtqLhaRz2c pic.twitter.com/NwiksWg9qI

— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 5, 2018



"As a passionate and lifelong sports fan, I am honored to be joining the ESPN team during such a pivotal time in its storied history," Pitaro said in a news release. "The appetite for quality sports content across platforms has never been greater, and I am looking forward to working with the talented ESPN team as we continue to redefine the future fan experience."

Pitaro, the network's eighth president, replaces John Skipper after he resigned from the position in December. Skipper, 61, had been with ESPN since 1997 but announced he was stepping down and seeking treatment for substance abuse.

Pitaro takes over at a crucial time for ESPN, which this spring will launch a standalone streaming service, ESPN Plus. The sports network has been bleeding pay-TV customers in recent years, while remaining saddled with legacy costs of expensive rights deals.

"Jimmy is a talented and dedicated leader with the right strategic vision, relentless drive and passion for sports required to lead the stellar ESPN team at this incredibly dynamic time," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. "Jimmy forged his career at the intersection of technology, sports and media, and his vast experience and keen perspective will be invaluable in taking ESPN into the future."

Pitaro has served as chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media since 2016. He previously served as vice president and head of Yahoo! Media.