Jimmy Graham expected to become free agent, Saints reportedly interested

Is there a Jimmy Graham-Saints reunion on the horizon?

The Seahawks are expected to part ways with Graham once free agency starts March 14, and one of the franchises interested in the tight end is his former team, according to NFL Media.

Aside from the Saints, multiple teams reportedly are interested in Graham, who was traded to the Seahawks from New Orleans in 2015 for center Max Unger.

In five years with the Saints, Graham caught 386 passes for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns. With Seattle, he caught 122 passes for 1,443 yards and 16 touchdowns, even though he missed time in his first year with the team with a knee injury.

The Saints could use tight end depth after Coby Fleener was sidelined for the season due to a concussion in Week 12 of last season. And with Drew Brees on board for another run at a Super Bowl, a familiar target could make the Saints offense even more dangerous in 2018.