Joshua, Wilder should fight while the money's there - Holyfield

Heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder should fight "while the money is there", says Evander Holyfield.

Joshua and Wilder have been involved in plenty of verbal sparring, but are yet to settle their differences in the ring.

The duo remain on a collision course, though, with Wilder having defeated Luis Ortiz on Saturday to retain his WBC world heavyweight title.

Following that fight, Wilder again called out Joshua, whose attempt to unify the division continues when he puts his WBA and IBF belts on the line against WBO strap-holder Joseph Parker on March 31.

Former heavyweight champion Holyfield says there are no guarantees Joshua will beat Parker, but believes if he does then the big-money fight with Wilder should happen as soon as possible.

"I don't know if Joshua is going to beat Parker," he told BBC Sport.

"All three of them have got the mindset and all three are youngish too.

"If Joshua wins [against Parker], I think he and Wilder can both make about $250million so why not make the money while the money's there?

"In being a great fighter you make money because you have proven to the people you are the best out there."