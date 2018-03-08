Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners finalize 'homecoming' deal

Ichiro Suzuki is heading back to Seattle, the Mariners confirmed Wednesday.

Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners finalizing one-year deal, report says

The 44-year-old outfielder and the team have finalized what ESPN.com reports is a one-year deal worth $750,000 with incentives that could take it to $2 million. USA Today first reported the sides were close to a one-year deal.

It's homecoming of sorts for Ichiro, who spent the first 12 years of his MLB career with the Mariners, breaking in as the 2001 AL MVP and Rookie of the Year.

Last season, he played on a part-time basis with the Marlins, batting just .255/.318/.332 in 196 at-bats, the lowest of his career.

In November, the Marlins declined their $2 million option on Ichiro, making him a free agent. He could provide help early for the Mariners, who are dealing with multiple injuries in the outfield.