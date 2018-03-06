Second-year shortstop Paul DeJong has agreed to a record extension with the Cardinals, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Cardinals SS Paul DeJong agrees to MLB-record 6-year, $26M extension

The six-year, $26 million extension is the largest ever for a player with less than one year of MLB service, surpassing the six-year, $25 million deal shortstop Tim Anderson signed with the White Sox in 2017.

"During my time with the Cardinals, we've always been searching for that shortstop," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said (via the team's website). "This does give us a level of comfort, that we've found a player who can play there for a long time."

DeJong, 24, had a breakout season in 2017, slashing .285/.325/.532 with a team-high 25 home runs and 65 RBIs in 108 games to finish second in NL Rookie of the Year voting to the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger.

"I know how hard this game is, and I'm relatively new in the big leagues," DeJong said. "For me, it's more about a sense of security and going out there knowing the Cardinals are committed to me and I'm committed to them."

DeJong's extension includes two team options for 2024 and '25 that can max out the deal at $51.5 million over eight years.