Alabama will reportedly hire Butch Jones as offensive analyst

According to reports, Alabama football is expected to hire former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones as an offensive analyst. The official hiring is expected to be made later this week.

Last week, AL.com reported that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had met with Jones about a potential, "off-field role."

Jones has been out of football since being fired by the Volunteers last November. He's currently being paid around $8.2 million from Tennessee after having his contract bought out and will be paid monthly until February 2021.

Jones will join a long list of former head coaches to take a role with Alabama that includes Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian. Notably, Tennessee's new head coach is former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.

This will be Jones' first non-head coaching gig since 2006. Since that time he has served as the head coach at Central Michigan (2007-09), Cincinnati (2010-12) and Tennessee (2013-17).