Jon Lester is taking plays from another Chicago team to improve his throwing.

Jon Lester says he's using 'Jordan-to-Pippen bounce' to improve throwing

The Cubs lefty has been practicing bouncing the ball to first base, something he said he got from Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

"We've been working on the Jordan-to-Pippen bounce pass," Lester told reporters (via ESPN).

Lester said he and third base coach Brian Butterfield have been practicing in the backfields throughout the spring. Lester is known for being terrible at making base throws and normally tosses underhand.

"In [Butterfield's] words, just eliminate all tension and bounce it over there," Lester said. "We've been working on it early in the morning. … I don't really care what it looks like. I don't care if it bounces 72 times over there. An out's an out."

Lester tried out the new technique with first baseman Efren Navarro during Sunday's spring training game against the Diamondbacks.

MORE:

Jon Lester rants on free-agent market



However, the bounced throw went past Navarro, which Lester blamed on himself, since he had been working on the move with regular first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

"I feel bad for the guy [Sunday]," Lester said. "He had no idea what's going on. He's never been a part of it. With Rizz, probably the surprise wouldn't have been there."