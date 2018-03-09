NBA standings: Playoff picture for tight races in East, West

NBA teams are entering the final stretch of the 2017-18 regular season with 20 games or less remaining on the schedule. Tankers have already started benching veterans and starting youngsters under the guise of "player development," but teams vying for playoff spots still have serious work to do as part of what could be one of the tightest playoff races in years.

Just how close are the standings? In the Western Conference, the No. 3 seed (Trail Blazers) and No. 10 team (Jazz) are separated by only four games. One bad set of losses or one hot streak could wildly change playoff matchups.

Let's take a full look at the standings and see what challenges each team is facing for the rest of the regular season before the 2018 playoffs roll around.

(Tankers have been omitted below. Playoff teams are in bold based on the standings as of March 9.)

NBA standings: Eastern Conference

Team Record Percentage Games back Raptors* 47-17 .734 — Celtics* 46-20 .697 2 Cavs 38-26 .594 9 Wizards 37-28 .569 10.5 Pacers 37-28 .569 10.5 76ers 35-29 .547 12 Heat 35-31 .530 13 Bucks 34-31 .523 13.5 Pistons 29-36 .446 18.5 Hornets 28-38 .424 20

*clinched playoff berth

NBA standings: Western Conference

Team Record Percentage Games back Rockets 51-13 .797 — Warriors 51-14 .785 0.5 Trail Blazers 39-26 .600 12.5 Pelicans 38-26 .594 13 Spurs 37-28 .569 14.5 Timberwolves 38-29 .567 14.5 Thunder 38-29 .567 14.5 Clippers 34-29 .540 16.5 Nuggets 35-30 .538 16.5 Jazz 35-30 .538 16.5

2018 NBA playoffs: Potential East matchups

(1) Raptors vs. (8) Bucks

The Raptors don't have to worry about a playoff spot, but they are fighting with the Celtics for the No. 1 overall seed in the East. Toronto still has two games remaining against both Boston and Cleveland, so those games could be a decent measuring stick ahead of potential playoff rematches.

It would be surprising if the Bucks don't make the playoffs, so for Milwaukee, it's a matter of seeding. To their disadvantage, the Bucks don't hold tiebreakers with any of the middle teams in the East.

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Heat

After some recent struggles, the Celtics have shown flashes of being a contender once again, winning six of their last seven. Boston plays Toronto on March 31 and April 4, so those games will be key for a potential tiebreaker if the Celtics and Raptors are neck and neck on the final lap of the season.

The Heat fell back a bit in the standings after a 3-10 slide in February. Miami has some breathing room with an easy schedule down the stretch and a growing advantage over the Pistons.

(3) Cavs vs. (6) 76ers

Cleveland's schedule is relatively friendly, particularly to end the year with two games against the Knicks. However, the Pacers and Wizards are right behind them, and Indiana already owns the tiebreaker with Cleveland. It's possible the Cavs could find their groove before the playoffs, but it's not completely out of the question this team struggles and loses home-court advantage.

The 76ers are on fire after winning 10 out of their last 14, and they could be a tough first-round matchup. Philly also has the easiest remaining schedule in the league, per Tankanthon.

(4) Wizards vs. (5) Pacers

For Washington, the challenge is racking up wins with John Wall weeks away from returning. March is certainly not kind to the Wizards. Here's their next set of games: Pelicans, Heat, Timberwolves, Celtics, Pacers, Spurs, Nuggets. That's tough. Indiana will take a tough road to the postseason. The Pacers must play two more games against both the Raptors and Warriors, plus a rough stretch in the middle of March which includes four consecutive games against the Celtics, 76ers, Raptors and Wizards.

In the hunt: Pistons, Hornets

Detroit and Charlotte need to cut down Miami and Milwaukee's advantage in a short amount of time. Both the Pistons and Hornets are in the bottom five in terms of strength of schedule remaining, per Tankathon, so that could help. But there's also a reason these teams are here. Do you really trust them to flip the switch with less than 20 games to go?

2018 NBA playoffs: Potential West matchups

(1) Rockets vs. (8) Clippers

Houston and Golden State are in a dogfight for the No. 1 overall seed. The Rockets' win over the Warriors in January could be key, as that victory handed Houston the tiebreaker between the two title contenders. LA doesn't have the advantage of tiebreakers with the Timberwolves, Spurs or Thunder, so the Clippers will definitely have to fight hard for a potential playoff spot.

(2) Warriors vs. (7) Thunder

Only the Hornets and 76ers have more favorable schedules remaining than the mighty Warriors, who play three more games against the Suns and two more against the Kings. If the Rockets even stumble over a hurdle, the Warriors are right there to run past them. On the other end of the spectrum, the Thunder will play the the Rockets, Warriors, Raptors and Celtics before the end of the year. OKC lost tiebreakers to the Trail Blazers, Timberwolves and Pelicans so far, but the Thunder do hold the advantage over the Clippers and Jazz.

(3) Trail Blazers vs. (6) Timberwolves

An eight-game winning streak propelled Portland to the No. 3 seed, but it won't be easy to keep. The Trail Blazers face the Rockets twice, plus the Warriors, Celtics and Cavs. They also hit the road for four of their final five regular season games. The Timberwolves are hoping to survive without Jimmy Butler, but at the very least, they do own tiebreakers with the Pelicans, Thunder and Clippers. Still, their schedule won't do them any favors.

(4) Pelicans vs. (5) Spurs

Despite a brutal injury to DeMarcus Cousins, the Pelicans find themselves in a decent position. New Orleans sees a tough remaining schedule ahead, but there's a chance the Pelicans win tiebreakers over the Trail Blazers and Spurs before the end of the season in addition to the one they already have on the Thunder.

The Spurs land in unfamiliar territory as a bottom-four seed unlikely to win 50 games for the first time since the 1998-99 lockout season. The really bad news? San Antonio has the toughest remaining schedule of any team, per Tankathon, including multiple games against the Rockets and Warriors.

In the hunt: Nuggets, Jazz

The Nuggets are chasing the last West playoff spot and own a tiebreaker with the Pelicans. Denver also has a chance to lock up tiebreakers with the Trail Blazers and Thunder before the end of the season. Don't rule out the Jazz, though — Utah still has enough games left against contending teams to earn a few key tiebreakers in the next month.

The only thing we do know: The standings will change daily, and this playoff race will go down to the wire.