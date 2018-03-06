The Mariners will be without their starting left fielder to begin the season.

Mariners OF Ben Gamel out 4-6 weeks with strained oblique

Seattle announced Monday that 25-year-old outfielder Ben Gamel is out 4-6 weeks with a strained right oblique muscle.



Not good news out of Mariners this morning. Tests show strained right oblique for Ben Gamel and he'll be out estimated 4-6 weeks. Opening Day is 3 1/2 weeks away.

Gamel, who is one of the best defensive outfielders in the game, hit .275 with 11 home runs, 27 doubles, five triples and 59 RBIs in his first full season in the big leagues.

He was injured Friday during batting practice and thought it was just a "tweak," the Seattle Times reported. Results from an MRI on Saturday revealed the injury was worse than initially expected.

The Mariners, who went 78-84 last season, are already thin in the outfield with right fielder Mitch Haniger dealing with hand tendinitis and versatile backup Guillermo Heredia recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Former Marlins infielder Dee Gordon (now slated to play center field in Seattle) is the only healthy starter as the Mariners might have to turn to middle infielders Andrew Romine and Taylor Motter to fill in while waiting on Gamel, Heredia and Haniger to return.

The Mariners could seek a free agent like Jon Jay or Carlos Gonzalez, though would likely offer just a one-year deal.