March Madness bracket: Full list of automatic 2018 NCAA Tournament bids

Conference championship week is here, and that means 32 college basketball teams will have claimed an automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament before Selection Sunday on March 11.
All 32 automatic bids have been decided. On Sunday, Kentucky won the SEC tournament, Davidson won the Atlantic-10 tournament and Penn won the Ivy League tournament. Cincinnati rounded out the action with a win in the American Athletic Conference.
2018 NCAA Tournament: Automatic bids
Sporting News will track all of those automatic bids to the 2018 NCAA Tournament below as the bracket starts to fill out. Here's who is going to the Big Dance so far:
|America East
|UMBC (24-10)
|American Athletic
|Cincinnati (30-4)
|Atlantic 10
|Davidson (21-11)
|ACC
|Virginia (31-2)
|Atlantic Sun
|Lipscomb (23-9)
|Big 12
|Kansas (27-7)
|Big East
|Villanova (30-4)
|Big Sky
|Montana (26-7)
|Big South
|Radford (22-12)
|Big Ten
|Michigan (28-7)
|Big West
|CS-Fullerton (20-11)
|Colonial Athletic
|Charleston (26-7)
|Conference USA
|Marshall (24-10)
|Horizon League
|Wright State (25-9)
|Ivy League
|Penn (24-8)
|Metro Atlantic Athletic
|Iona (20-13)
|Mid-American
|Buffalo (26-8)
|Mid Eastern Athletic
|NC-Central (19-15)
|Missouri Valley
|Loyola-Chicago (28-5)
|Mountain West
|San Diego State (22-10)
|Northeast
|LIU-Brooklyn (18-16)
|Ohio Valley
|Murray State (26-5)
|Pac-12
|Arizona (27-7)
|Patriot
|Bucknell (25-9)
|SEC
|Kentucky (24-10)
|Southern
|UNCG (26-7)
|Southland
|Stephen F. Austin (28-6)
|Southwestern Athletic
|Texas Southern (15-19)
|Summit League
|South Dakota State (28-6)
|Sun Belt
|Georgia State (24-10)
|West Coast
|Gonzaga (30-4)
|Western Athletic
|New Mexico State (28-5)
After Selection Sunday, the First Four games will tip off March Madness in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 14. The real first round begins after that on March 15 and 16, with the second round following on March 17 and 18.
