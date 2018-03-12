March Madness bracket: Full list of automatic 2018 NCAA Tournament bids

Conference championship week is here, and that means 32 college basketball teams will have claimed an automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament before Selection Sunday on March 11.

March Madness bracket: Track automatic 2018 NCAA Tournament bids here

All 32 automatic bids have been decided. On Sunday, Kentucky won the SEC tournament, Davidson won the Atlantic-10 tournament and Penn won the Ivy League tournament. Cincinnati rounded out the action with a win in the American Athletic Conference.

MARCH MADNESS: Projected NCAA Tournament bracket

2018 NCAA Tournament: Automatic bids

Sporting News will track all of those automatic bids to the 2018 NCAA Tournament below as the bracket starts to fill out. Here's who is going to the Big Dance so far:

America East UMBC (24-10) American Athletic Cincinnati (30-4) Atlantic 10 Davidson (21-11) ACC Virginia (31-2) Atlantic Sun Lipscomb (23-9) Big 12 Kansas (27-7) Big East Villanova (30-4) Big Sky Montana (26-7) SEC

After Selection Sunday, the First Four games will tip off March Madness in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 14. The real first round begins after that on March 15 and 16, with the second round following on March 17 and 18.

MORE:

Sporting News' 2018 college basketball All-Americans



Big South Radford (22-12) Big Ten Michigan (28-7) Big West CS-Fullerton (20-11) Colonial Athletic Charleston (26-7) Conference USA Marshall (24-10) Horizon League Wright State (25-9) Ivy League Penn (24-8) Metro Atlantic Athletic Iona (20-13) Mid-American Buffalo (26-8) Mid Eastern Athletic NC-Central (19-15) Missouri Valley Loyola-Chicago (28-5) Mountain West San Diego State (22-10) Northeast LIU-Brooklyn (18-16) Ohio Valley Murray State (26-5) Pac-12 Arizona (27-7) Patriot Bucknell (25-9) SEC Kentucky (24-10) Southern UNCG (26-7) Southland Stephen F. Austin (28-6) Southwestern Athletic Texas Southern (15-19) Summit League South Dakota State (28-6) Sun Belt Georgia State (24-10) West Coast Gonzaga (30-4) Western Athletic New Mexico State (28-5)

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT BRACKETS:

AAC | ACC | Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten | Pac-12 |



Big Sky Montana (26-7)

SEC

After Selection Sunday, the First Four games will tip off March Madness in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 14. The real first round begins after that on March 15 and 16, with the second round following on March 17 and 18.

MORE:

Sporting News' 2018 college basketball All-Americans



Big Sky Montana (26-7)

After Selection Sunday, the First Four games will tip off March Madness in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 14. The real first round begins after that on March 15 and 16, with the second round following on March 17 and 18.

MORE:

Sporting News' 2018 college basketball All-Americans



You can get a blank, printable NCAA Tournament bracket here to fill out during the Selection Sunday show. Sporting News will update the bracket with tournament teams following the show. Here is Sporting News' latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection .