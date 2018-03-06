News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

AJ McCarron is Hue Jackson's 'preference' for Browns QB

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Despite a botched trade before last year's deadline, the Browns still want AJ McCarron.

AJ McCarron is Hue Jackson's 'preference' for Browns QB

AJ McCarron is Hue Jackson's 'preference' for Browns QB

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson has a "preference" for McCarron, even though the team has four first-round picks in this year's NFL Draft, Sports Illustrated reported.

McCarron, 27, is a free agent after winning a grievance against the Bengals, who were trying to prevent him from entering the open market.


MORE:
AJ McCarron a free agent after winning grievance against Bengals

Jackson's plan is to still draft a quarterback, but for McCarron to be the starter next season. He wants the rookie QB to be trained behind McCarron as a safety net.

Right before last year's trade deadline, the Browns tried to trade for McCarron, but missed the 4 p.m. deadline for sending in the paperwork. As a result, McCarron remained in Cincinnati, and the Browns had to make due with DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler in 2017.

Back To Top