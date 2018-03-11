March Madness 2018: Updated NCAA Tournament bracket projections

March Madness has already descended upon this college basketball-loving country. Selection Sunday is March 11, and as always, seeds and spots in the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket are still very much up for grabs.

Today's Field of 68 bracket projection is a massive update, with stats and information nuggets for every single at-large team, with records and relevant stats through March 8 from the Team Sheets the selection committee uses in the selection room.

Teams that have won automatic bids are in italics. For conferences that haven't crowned a champ yet, the auto bid nod goes to the highest remaining seed in the conference tournament. All numbers (Pomeroy/RPI/KPI) are from the Team Sheets.

Here's a look at our latest 2018 March Madness bracket projection. (All records and statistics are through Thursday's games.)

2018 NCAA Tournament bracket projections

Projected No. 1 seeds: Virginia (ACC), Villanova, Xavier (Big East), Kansas (Big 12)

Virginia (29-2): Pom/RPI/KPI: 1/1/1. vs. Q1: 10-1. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

Villanova (28-4): Pom/RPI/KPI: 2/2/2. vs. Q1: 9-3. vs. Q2: 7-0. vs. Q3/4: 12-1

Xavier (28-4): Pom/RPI/KPI: 15/3/4. vs. Q1: 6-3. vs. Q2: 9-1. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

Kansas (25-7): Pom/RPI/KPI: 12/6/3. vs. Q1: 11-3. vs. Q2: 7-3. vs. Q3/4: 7-1

Need to know: Virginia is almost certainly locked into the No. 1-overall seed at this point. The Cavaliers have 10 Q1 wins, only two losses and they're 13-1 in road/neutral contests, including wins at Duke and Miami. Both of the Big East schools on the top seed line — Villanova (16-3 road/neutral) and Xavier (11-3 road/neutral) — pretty much wrapped up No. 1 seeds by avoiding upsets in their regular-season finales and winning their conference tournament openers. And even though the Kansas Jayhawks (11-3 road/neutral) have more losses than some of the teams on the 2/3 seed lines, the committee pretty clearly values elite-type wins, and no other team really comes close to Kansas' 18 combined Q1/2 victories. That's the separator and the reason Bill Self's team is on the top seed line.

No. 2 seeds: Duke, Purdue, Cincinnati (American), North Carolina

Duke (26-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 3/4/5. vs. Q1: 6-4. vs. Q2: 8-2. vs. Q3/4: 12-0

Purdue (28-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 5/9/11. vs. Q1: 5-5. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 18-0

Cincinnati (27-4): Pom/RPI/KPI: 4/7/9. vs. Q1: 5-4. vs. Q2: 8-0. vs. Q3/4: 14–0

North Carolina (24-9): Pom/RPI/KPI: 8/5/6. vs. Q1: 12-7. vs. Q2: 3-1. vs. Q3/4: 9-1

Need to know: If any team is going to take a No. 1 seed away from Kansas, it's the Duke Blue Devils (11-5 road/neutral). Five of their six Q1 wins came away from home (neutral/non-con vs. Michigan State, Florida and Texas, road at Clemson and at Miami), and we know how much the committee loves wins away from home. If they win the ACC tournament (beating UNC and Virginia along the way) and Kansas loses the Big 12 tournament, that flip just might happen. I don't see Purdue (12-5 road/neutral) taking a No. 1 spot away from Kansas, without either the regular-season or tournament Big Ten titles. They're pretty locked into a No. 2 seed. Cincinnati (12-3 road/neutral) has a very solid resume, but the Bearcats don't have enough elite wins for that top seed line. They're right on the 2/3 cutline, depending on how they fare in the AAC Tournament (and how other teams in this range do, too). I've kept UNC (12-6 road/neutral) on the No. 2 seed line for the past several updates, mostly because of the Tar Heels' stellar 12 Q1 wins, outstanding metrics and strong schedule. But at some point, it's fair to wonder if the multitude of losses (nine, including at home to Wofford) will pull them down to the No. 3 seed line, barring an ACC tournament title (because that would mean two more Q1 wins to get there).

No. 3 seeds: Auburn (SEC), Michigan State, Tennessee, Michigan (Big Ten)

Michigan State (29-4): Pom/RPI/KPI: 6/15/16. vs. Q1: 2-4. vs. Q2: 5-0. vs. Q3/4: 22-0

Auburn (25-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 11/8/7. vs. Q1: 8-5. vs. Q2: 2-1. vs. Q3/4: 15-0

Tennessee (23-7): Pom/RPI/KPI: 14/10/8. vs. Q1: 5-7. vs. Q2: 5-0. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

Michigan (28-7): Pom/RPI/KPI: 9/12/20. vs. Q1: 5-5. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 17-1

Need to know: With Michigan State, it's relevant to look at the selection committee's Top-16 seeds reveal on Feb. 11. The Spartans (13-3 road/neutral) were 24-3 and fresh off a win vs. Purdue, but the committee only had them as the No. 11-overall seed. Since that time, they've played exactly one at-large team, and they lost to Michigan for the second time, by 11 points in the Big Ten tournament. The lack of quality wins (only seven Q1/2) will be a seed-killer. Auburn (10-5 road/neutral) could make a run at the No. 2 seed line with an SEC tournament title; the Tigers' only non-Q1 loss was at South Carolina, and that's far from a bad loss. Same thing goes for Tennessee (10-5 road/neutral); the Vols have a better non-con win (neutral vs. Purdue) than the Tigers, and they have zero non-Q1 losses. Feels like Michigan (12-6 road/neutral) has been done forever, right? But no team had a better finish than the Wolverines, who picked up six Q1/2 wins in their current final nine-game winning streak.

No. 4 seeds: Texas Tech, Wichita State, West Virginia, Arizona (Pac 12)

Texas Tech (23-8): Pom/RPI/KPI: 10/20/12. vs. Q1: 7-6. vs. Q2: 6-1. vs. Q3/4: 11-1

Wichita State (24-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 17/14/10. vs. Q1: 4-3. vs. Q2: 10-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-1

West Virginia (23-9): Pom/RPI/KPI: 13/28/19. vs. Q1: 7-7. vs. Q2: 7-0. vs. Q3/4: 9-2

Arizona (25-7): Pom/RPI/KPI: 25/18/17. vs. Q1: 3-3. vs. Q2: 10-3. vs. Q3/4: 12-1

Need to know: Texas Tech is only 7-7 in road/neutral games, but two of those wins were doozies — at Kansas and at TCU. The Red Raiders are right on the edge of a 3/4 seed, and it's fair to wonder if the poor NC SOS (260) will be the difference. Wichita State has 14 combined Q1/2 wins and went 11-3 away from home this season, and it's worth noting that the Shockers' two worst losses by RPI/Team Sheets measures came against teams (SMU and Notre Dame) that were full strength before injuries smashed their metrics. The RPI does not like West Virginia (8-6 road/neutral) very much, but all the other metrics on the Team Sheets have the Mountaineers in the Top 20, thanks largely to those seven Q1 wins — including a home win vs. Virginia — and seven Q2 wins. Their NC SOS (266) is not good. Arizona (10-6 road/neutral) is a legitimate national title contender, regardless of its seed, but the Wildcats only have one win against an at-large lock (Texas A&M) and a bunch against bubble-type teams, including a non-con win against Alabama and sweeps of Arizona State and Utah.

No. 5 seeds: Gonzaga (West Coast) , Clemson, Florida, Ohio State

Gonzaga (30-4): Pom/RPI/KPI: 7/23/28. vs. Q1: 5-2. vs. Q2: 3-2. vs. Q3/4: 22-0

Clemson (23-8): Pom/RPI/KPI: 18/11/13. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 7-0. vs. Q3/4: 12-0

Florida (20-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 19/37/15. vs. Q1: 9-5. vs. Q2: 4-4. vs. Q3/4: 7-2

Ohio State (24-8): Pom/RPI/KPI: 16/21/22. vs. Q1: 3-5. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 16-1

Need to know: Gonzaga (15-3 road/neutral) sure looks like a top-three seed when it comes to the eye test, but the reality of the Zags' resume is it includes just two wins against an at-large lock (Ohio State and Creighton) and a handful against bubble-type teams (Texas, Saint Mary's, Washington). A No. 4 seed is almost certainly the Bulldogs' ceiling. Clemson lost senior star Donte Grantham to a season-ending injury in late January; since then, the Tigers are 7-5, which is good but not great. That, along with an 8-7 record away from home, likely keeps them beyond the top four seed lines. Florida (8-6 road/neutral) has a couple questionable losses (at home to Georgia and South Carolina, for example), but the Gators have nine Q1 wins — including Cincinnati and Gonzaga on a neutral court and road wins at Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri and Alabama — and that should balance out those Ls. Ohio State is 16-2 at home and 8-6 away from Columbus (and lost three times to a Penn State team that won't make the NCAA Tournament); don't be surprised to see the Buckeyes wind up on the 6 line.

No. 6 seeds: Kentucky, TCU, Miami, Houston

Kentucky (21-10): Pom/RPI/KPI: 23/17/14. vs. Q1: 3-8. vs. Q2: 10-2. vs. Q3/4: 8-0

TCU (21-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 20/24/21. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 4-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

Miami (22-9): Pom/RPI/KPI: 35/26/25. vs. Q1: 5-6. vs. Q2: 3-2. vs. Q3/4: 14-1

Houston (24-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 22/19/27. vs. Q1: 5-2. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 15-2

Need to know: Kentucky has five wins against sure at-large teams — including West Virginia and Virginia Tech in non-con play — and a top-10 NC SOS. But the Wildcats were just 5-8 away from home and 3-8 in Q1 contests, and that's probably the resume of a 6 seed (with 2-seed talent). TCU (6-8 road/neutral) has solid metrics, but the Horned Frogs struggled against some of the Big 12's best — they were swept in the regular season by Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma, for example — and are just 8-7 since losing point guard Jaylen Fisher to injury. Miami did some of its best work away from home, rolling up an 11-6 record in road and neutral games, including wins at North Carolina, Virginia Tech and N.C. State and a neutral-court win vs. Middle Tennessee. Houston (9-6 road/neutral) has nice wins against Cincinnati, Arkansas, Wichita State and Providence, but the Cougars also have ugly losses to Drexel, Tulane and Memphis.

No. 7 seeds: Nevada (MWC), Arkansas, Texas A&M, Rhode Island (A-10)

Nevada (27-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 21/12/23. vs. Q1: 2-2. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 20-2

Arkansas (22-10): Pom/RPI/KPI: 36/29/24. vs. Q1: 6-8. vs. Q2: 2-1. vs. Q3/4: 14-1

Texas A&M (20-12): Pom/RPI/KPI: 31/27/18. vs. Q1: 6-8. vs. Q2: 6-3. vs. Q3/4: 8-1

Rhode Island (23-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 47/16/34. vs. Q1: 2-4. vs. Q2: 3-1. vs. Q3/4: 18-1

Need to know: The computer metrics say that Nevada should be seeded higher than the No. 7 line. I realize that. But the Wolf Pack (13-5 road/neutral) has only one win against an at-large team (at home vs. Rhode Island) and four losses to teams with zero chances of an at-large bid (San Francisco, UNLV, Wyoming and San Diego State). Arkansas (7-8 road/neutral) did its best work at home — wins vs. Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M — and has a nice neutral-court non-conference against Oklahoma. Texas A&M has a couple nice kicker wins — at Auburn and vs. West Virginia (neutral) — and 12 total Q1/2 wins; on the other hand, the Aggies have 12 losses and went just 7-9 away from home. Not long ago, Rhode Island (8-5 road/neutral) was cruising along and eyeing a top-three seed at 21-3, with wins against Seton Hall and Providence under its belt. But the Rams lost by 30 points at home to Saint Joseph's (no, really) and stumbled to the finish line with three losses in five games.

No. 8 seeds: Missouri, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Butler

Missouri (20-12): Pom/RPI/KPI: 38/41/30. vs. Q1: 5-7. vs. Q2: 6-3. vs. Q3/4: 8-2

Seton Hall (21-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 27/30/29. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 4-1. vs. Q3/4: 13-2

Virginia Tech (21-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 34/61/38. vs. Q1: 5-7. vs. Q2: 3-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-1

Butler (20-12): Pom/RPI/KPI: 24/36/41. vs. Q1: 4-9. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 12-1

Need to know: Missouri lost to Georgia in its SEC Tournament opener, a game better known as The Return of Michael Porter, Jr. It's not that the loss hurts the Tigers' resume too much, but it was a missed opportunity. With a win, Mizzou (7-9 road/neutral) would not only have gotten MPJ at least one more game before the NCAA Tournament, but with a nice run in the SEC Tournament, the Tigers could have possibly played their way out of the dreaded 8/9 game (and a matchup with a No. 1 seed in the second round). Now, realistically, the only way Mizzou avoids the 8/9 game is as a No. 10 seed. Seton Hall (7-8 road/neutral) rebounded from a rough mid-season stretch that saw the Pirates lose seven times in 10 games, winning four of their final five regular-season games, including Ws against Providence and Butler. Virginia Tech (7-7 road/neutral) could have squashed Notre Dame's hopes in the ACC Tournament, but the Hokies let a big lead slip away in a frustrating loss. Still, the Hokies have the best resume win of any team — at Virginia — to go with home wins against top-five seeds Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. Butler's resume has elite highlights, no doubt — home win vs. Villanova, neutral vs. Ohio State — but the Bulldogs have won just eight of their 19 Q1/2 games, and they're just 6-9 away from home.

No. 9 seeds: Kansas State, Creighton, St. Bonaventure, Texas

Kansas State (22-10): Pom/RPI/KPI: 42/51/40. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 6-2. vs. Q3/4: 12-0

Creighton (20-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 26/42/42. vs. Q1: 3-9. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 13-0

St. Bonaventure (24-6): Pom/RPI/KPI: 63/22/32. vs. Q1: 3-2. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 16-3

Texas (19-14): Pom/RPI/KPI: 39/50/39. vs. Q1: 6-11. vs. Q2: 2-3. vs. Q3/4: 11-0

Need to know: Kansas State (8-6 road/neutral) has an awful NC SOS (336) and went 0-6 vs. the top three teams in the Big 12 (Kansas, Texas Tech, West Virginia) is 9-2 against the other at-large/bubble-type teams in the conference (TCU, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. In its final 13 games heading into Selection Sunday, Creighton has only one win against an at-large-caliber team. Of course, that one was a doozy — at home against Villanova. Still, with a poor NC SOS (RPI 232) and only a 5-9 record away from home, the Bluejays seem destined for the 8/9 game. St. Bonaventure (11-5 road/neutral) feels like a team that will benefit from the cavalcade of losses some of these other at-large candidates are piling up. Beating Rhode Island in A-10 play was huge, to go along with away-from-home non-con wins against Syracuse, Maryland and Vermont. Also worth noting that two of the Bonnies' losses (Niagara and TCU) came without leading scorer Jaylen Adams (20.5 ppg). It's hard to know whether this will matter or not, but of Texas' 14 losses, four came in overtime (Duke, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Baylor) and five others were by seven points or fewer.

No. 10 seeds: UCLA, Oklahoma, N.C. State, Providence

UCLA (21-10): Pom/RPI/KPI: 49/34/35. vs. Q1: 3-7. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 13-1

Oklahoma (18-13): Pom/RPI/KPI: 48/49/31. vs. Q1: 6-9. vs. Q2: 3-3. vs. Q3/4: 9-1

N.C. State (21-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 41/62/44. vs. Q1: 5-7. vs. Q2: 3-2. vs. Q3/4: 13-2

Providence (19-12): Pom/RPI/KPI: 73/35/36. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 5-1. vs. Q3/4: 11-3

Need to know: UCLA has a decent collection of solid wins — neutral vs. Kentucky, at Arizona, at USC — but five losses to teams on the wrong side of the at-large conversation will keep the Bruins (7-8 road/neutral) from a decent seed. Any resume conversation about Oklahoma (5-11 road/neutral) has to start with the selection committee's Top-16 seeds reveal on Feb. 11. Even though the Sooners had lost six of eight at that point, they were still the No. 16 overall seed, based mostly on the strength of their six Q1 victories. Well, they still have the six Q1 wins (including KU at home, at Wichita State and at TCU), and if that was good enough for a No. 4 seed with eight losses on Feb. 11, surely that's good enough to still get an at-large bid with 13 losses on March 11, right? N.C. State has a couple head-scratching losses this season (also: water is wet), but the Wolfpack has a couple really good wins, too (yep, still wet). Have to believe that wins like the one at UNC or vs. Arizona on a neutral court or at home against Duke will be enough to counteract the loss to Northern Iowa or the one at Georgia Tech or the one at home to UNCG (though it really, really helps that UNCG wound up winning the SoCon and claimed that league's auto bid). Providence (7-8 road/neutral) picked up a comforting win in the Big East Tournament, knocking off Creighton in overtime. The Friars have home wins against Villanova and Xavier, but that W against the Bluejays becomes their best away-from-home victory.

No. 11 seeds: Arizona State, Florida State, Alabama, USC, Loyola-Chicago (Missouri Valley)

Arizona State (20-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 44/65/37. vs. Q1: 3-4. vs. Q2: 4-6. vs. Q3/4: 13-1

Florida State (20-11): Pom/RPI/KPI: 37/54/51. vs. Q1: 6-7. vs. Q2: 1-3. vs. Q3/4: 13-1

*Alabama (18-14): Pom/RPI/KPI: 53/46/26. vs. Q1: 6-7. vs. Q2: 4-4. vs. Q3/4: 8-3

*USC (22-10): Pom/RPI/KPI: 46/33/33. vs. Q1: 4-5. vs. Q2: 5-4. vs. Q3/4: 13-1

(* First Four teams)

Need to know: The selection committee tells us all that time that everything matters, that games in November and December count. Arizona State (7-7 road/neutral) will provide an excellent litmus test. The Sun Devils beat two likely No. 1 seeds, winning at Kansas — a Herculean task for a non-conference opponent — and beat Xavier on a neutral court, and they also topped Kansas State and St. John's, before injuries derailed the Johnnies. Yes, they've faltered down the stretch, but does non-conference matter or not? We'll find out. Let's begin by pointing out that Florida State had an awful NC SOS (321) and went 7-9 away from home. That's … not great. But, the Seminoles have six Q1 wins — vs. UNC, Clemson and Miami at home, at Florida, Louisville and Virginia Tech. That's pretty solid. The selection committee goes through what they call a "scrub," a process that basically is a deeper look at each team's resume. Alabama will benefit from a scrub, with those six Q1 wins and four more Q2 wins; seven of those wins are against likely NCAA Tournament teams, and it's hard to look at a resume like that and conclude the Crimson Tide (6-9 road/neutral) doesn't belong in the big dance. That scrub isn't going to be favorable for USC (10-5 road/neutral); the Pac-12 has four other possible at-large teams (Arizona, UCLA, Arizona State and Washington) and the Trojans went 0-5 against those teams. Yeah. Their best wins are against bubble teams Middle Tennessee and Utah. Yikes.

No. 12 seeds: Marquette, Saint Mary's, New Mexico State (WAC), Buffalo (MAC), Old Dominion (C-USA)

*Marquette (19-13): Pom/RPI/KPI: 50/57/48. vs. Q1: 4-8. vs. Q2: 4-4. vs. Q3/4: 11-1

*Saint Mary's (28-5): Pom/RPI/KPI: 29/40/58. vs. Q1: 2-1. vs. Q2: 2-2. vs. Q3/4: 24-2

(* First Four teams)

Need to know: Marquette (8-7 road/neutral) has only those four Q1 wins, but three were true road games (at Seton Hall, at Providence, at Creighton), so that's a plus. The Golden Eagles' best non-con wins were LSU and Vermont, which are solid but not awe-inspiring. Truth be told, I'm not sure what to do with Saint Mary's. The Gaels (12-4 road/neutral) can certainly look like an NCAA Tournament team at times (Jock Landale is an outstanding player), and they have an awesome win at Gonzaga, plus decent wins vs. New Mexico State and BYU. But when you create a schedule that offers only seven Q1/2 opportunities, well, that's the type of thing that the committee often frowns on. They're here for now, but there will be much more consideration the next couple days.

Rest of the bracket

No. 13 seeds: Murray State (Ohio Valley), Vermont (America East), South Dakota State (Summit), UNCG (Southern)



No. 14 seeds: Louisiana (Sun Belt), Charleston (Colonial), Bucknell (Patriot), Montana (Big Sky)

No. 15 seeds: UC Davis (Big West), Wright State (Horizon), Iona (MAAC), Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun)



No. 16 seeds: Radford (Big South), Harvard (Ivy), *Southeast Louisiana (Southland), *LIU-Brooklyn (Northeast), *Hampton (MEAC), *Arkansas Pine Bluff (Southwestern)

(* First Four teams)

Dropped out: Middle Tennessee State, Oklahoma State

Newbies: Alabama, Old Dominion

NCAA Tournament bubble teams

First four out ...

Oklahoma State (19-14): Pom/RPI/KPI: 51/87/47. vs. Q1: 5-12. vs. Q2: 4-2. vs. Q3/4: 10-0

Notre Dame (19-14): Pom/RPI/KPI: 28/68/60. vs. Q1: 2-9. vs. Q2: 5-2. vs. Q3/4: 12-3

Syracuse (20-13): Pom/RPI/KPI: 55/43/49. vs. Q1: 3-8. vs. Q2: 2-3. vs. Q3/4: 15-2

Middle Tennessee (23-7): Pom/RPI/KPI: 43/32/46. vs. Q1: 3-3. vs. Q2: 2-1. vs. Q3/4: 18-3



Still in the conversation …