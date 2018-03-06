Nathan Lyon has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for dropping the ball on AB de Villiers' chest following the South African's run out in the first Test with Australia in Durban.

Lyon fined following De Villiers run out

De Villiers was dismissed without scoring in the second innings on Sunday, the destructive batsman run out at the non-striker's end after quick work from David Warner and Lyon.

Aiden Markram turned down a run early in South Africa's pursuit of 417, leaving De Villiers diving for the crease as Lyon whipped off the bails.

Such was the delight among the Australian players, Lyon released the ball onto the batsman as he lay on the ground.

The incident was reviewed by match referee Jeff Crowe and Lyon accepted a charge of conduct contrary to the spirit of cricket.

Lyon – Australia's lead spinner – has also had one demerit added to his record as well as the fine, the ICC confirmed on Monday.

According to reports, Lyon contacted De Villiers after the incident to apologise.

His actions came on a feisty day at Kingsmead, with David Warner and Quinton de Kock having to be separated on the stairs at tea – an altercation that is being investigated by the ICC.