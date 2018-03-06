CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Donahue roamed the camp, impressed by what he saw and hoping to glean some pointers for what he was about to establish in California.

For deserving seniors, showcase offers shot at scholarships

Donahue, then 18 years removed from his Hall of Fame coaching career at UCLA, was looking for last-minute instruction from the 2013 Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase, a football clinic started by coach Phil Camp of Milby High School (Houston) that gave — and still gives — graduating high school seniors an opportunity to get noticed by college programs.

He wanted to see how to run his own California Showcase, which would take place for the first time later that February. Six years and six events later, Donahue considers the California Showcase one of his most rewarding college football experiences.

“There’s an awful lot of work, frankly, to get done when you put on one of these things — it just doesn’t happen,” said Donahue, who hand-picks every coach who helps run his event. “But at the end of the day, it’s tremendously rewarding, and it’s been just a wonderful experience for me.”

Donahue estimates the California Showcase is responsible for more than 650 players receiving more than $18 million dollars in scholarship money from its inception in 2013 through 2017 — and that’s just one of four NFF High School Showcases that take place throughout the country. The events, all sponsored by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, take place in Houston, Los Angeles, South Florida and Charlotte, N.C.

Each event is run by dozens of coaches and volunteers, and is attended by NAIA, Div. II and Div. III football coaches from around the country. They’re open only to graduating seniors who achieve the required academic standard and who have not accepted a scholarship offer from a Div. I program.

In 2017 alone, it’s estimated the respective showcases were responsible in attaining $6 million in freshmen scholarship money. They attracted representatives from 126 colleges and roughly 1,300 aspiring college football players.

Jarell Carter was one of those said thousands; in fact, he was among the participants who attended that 2013 Houston Showcase. He’s also the first player to go through the event and end up on an NFL roster.

Carter used his showing at the 2013 Houston Showcase to earn a scholarship at Trinity International, an NAIA program in Illinois where he majored in business with a specialty in marketing. The opportunity Carter received in 2013 meant he’d have to leave the state of Texas for the first time, but it was too good to pass up: Without the scholarship, Carter said, the possibility to attend college was “out of sight."

So, even though it was “nerve-wracking,” Carter left home for the first time. Four years later, he earned his degree from Trinity. A few months later, the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals placed him on their practice squad. Now, he’s listed as a cornerback on the team’s 2018 roster.

“It was always a dream,” Carter said of playing in the NFL. “I kind of never really shared my dream with anybody, just because, I don’t know, some people thought it was a long shot, especially me, not having any offers (out of high school).

“I just kind of always prayed about it, worked for it, just invested in myself,” he said. “So it was always a dream, but to look back from where I came from and the journey that I’ve been on, it’s just surreal, and just a blessing to see everything that God has blessed me with since then.”

It was an incredible journey for the high school senior who once stood at 5-8 and weighed 140 pounds. It’s a journey thousands of high school seniors in 2018 hoped to start, beginning in Houston on Feb. 10 and ending Saturday with the Carolinas Senior Football Showcase.

The latter event began in 2017, spearheaded by Charles Arbuckle — the two-time All-American who played at UCLA under Donahue and who is now a color commentator on college football and the NFL — and Marcus Kimbrough of Charlotte’s Blazing 7 on 7 football organization. Like his coach, Arbuckle wanted a way to contribute to the sport of football while impacting deserving seniors.

"I kept seeing, every year, kids asking me, 'Can you help me get an opportunity? Can you help me get to college?'" Arbuckle said. "And I know enough people that have played, in positions that could help them. But the one or two isn't helpful. I needed to do it on a larger scale."

The answer, much like it was for Donahue, was the seniors showcase. Some 280 graduating seniors from throughout North Carolina and South Carolina registered to attend the 2018 event at Charlotte Latin School, up from 105 in 2017. Coaches from 30 college football programs throughout the Southeast attended as well. Throughout the showcase, players made the most of their exposure:

— An offensive lineman who dominated each and every rep in blocking drill, prompting the coach running the exercise to describe him as a can’t-miss prospect.

— A receiver who ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, who was always open in 7-on-7 drills and who caused several coaches to wonder aloud why they were just now seeing him.

— A player who towered over his peers, dressed in a blue jersey — designating him as a defensive player — but who spoke to at least one coach interested in trying him out at tight end.

Marcus Kimbrough, left, and Charles Arbuckle spearheaded the second-annual Carolinas Showcase. (Zac Al-Khateeb/Sporting News)

The event, of course, is not nearly as large as those in Houston or California, and Arbuckle admits there’s room to improve. But these types of interactions between coaches and players are what make these events worth it.

“That’s the thing about it,” Arbuckle said. “Getting these kids the opportunity to come out and get a chance to be a part of this. That’s what was so awesome for us last year to make us want to do it again.

“The best thing about it is, no matter what happens, they now get this chance to do this. That’s what we like most about it.”

In the end, that’s all these showcases do: Provide that opportunity. And yet, for many, it’s all they need to make a world of difference.

“Opportunity is the most precious gift of life, or one of them,” Donahue said. “It’s all about opportunity and getting upward mobility and getting a chance to improve yourself and a chance to become educated."