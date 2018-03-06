Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are expected to return to Ireland training this week, providing a boost for Joe Schmidt's side ahead of its Six Nations clash against Scotland on Saturday.

Six Nations 2018: Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson return for Ireland

Furlong and Henderson missed Ireland's 37-27 victory over Wales on Feb. 24 at the Aviva Stadium with hamstring problems sustained against Italy.

Prop Furlong was replaced after just three minutes of that encounter, with Henderson forced off at halftime in Dublin.

Ireland has a five-point lead at the top of the Six Nations table thanks to England's loss to Scotland, and the return of the forward duo will lift Ireland's hopes of securing the title.

Both will train fully this week, according to the Irish Rugby Football Union, while Rob Herring also returns after struggling with an elbow problem.

Only Niall Scannell and Andrew Conway have been ruled out of the Scotland clash, with Leinster's Barry Daly replacing the latter on Schmidt's squad.