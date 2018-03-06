We will officially know the first Champions League quarter-finalists on Tuesday as Liverpool host Porto and Real Madrid travel to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG face huge task, free-scoring Liverpool nearly there - Champions League in Opta numbers

Liverpool already have one foot in the last eight after their thumping 5-0 first-leg win so eyes will turn to the Parc des Princes where PSG will need to overturn a 3-1 deficit to progress.

Denied the services of the injured Neymar, PSG will need big performances from Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe if they are to stun their Spanish opponents.

Here are some of the best Opta numbers surrounding the two fixtures.

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid

33 - Thirty three per cent of teams to have lost 3-1 away in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (four out of 12), including three of the last four.

2 - Paris Saint-Germain have eliminated Real Madrid in their two previous knockout encounters (1992-93 UEFA Cup, 1993-94 Cup Winners Cup), both times in the quarter-finals.

11 - Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have won 11 of their 15 Champions League knockout games (D2 L2), lifting the trophy twice in as many seasons.

21 - Top scorer in the history of the Champions League (116 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 21 goals in his last 12 games in the competition, including in every single game this season. In the first leg, he became the first player to reach the 100 goal-tally in the competition for one club (101 with Real Madrid).

100 - If he plays, this will be Karim Benzema's 100th game in the competition (53 goals). He'd become the third French player to reach that tally after Thierry Henry (112) and Patrice Evra (108).

Liverpool v Porto

28 - Liverpool have scored more goals than any other team in this season’s Champions League (28), including 25 in the last five games. Only Bayern Munich (277) have made more touches inside the opposition box than the Reds (271).

5 - Liverpool's 5-0 victory over Porto in the first leg was the biggest away win by an English side in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

12 - Porto have never won a Champions League away game against an English side, drawing two and losing 10 of their 12 trips.

6 - James Milner has delivered six assists in this season's Champions League, more than any other player. He's only the third player to reach that total in a Champions League campaign over the last five seasons after Neymar and Ousmane Dembele (eight and six respectively in 2016-17).

5 - No team has ever progressed to the next round following a 0-5 home defeat in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie.