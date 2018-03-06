Polo backs Boakye's move to Chinese side Jiangsu Suning

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo believes Richmond Boakye Yiadom has the potential to be a success at Jiangsu Suning after joining the club in a three-year deal from Serbian side Crvena Zvezda.

The 25-year-old’s switch to the Nanjing-based club is believed to be worth €5.5 million after his reported move to French club Bordeaux failed to materialise.

The former Hearts of Oak manager says Yiadom could return to Europe if he is focused.

"I don't begrudge him for going to China. I think he made the right decision for his future," Polo told Goal.

"Football is gradually becoming the biggest sport in China so I think he chose the best of options for his future. We have to wish him the best of luck and hope he continues to score important goals just like he did in Serbia.

"He is a great talent and can return to Europe like those who went to China and later joined top European clubs. I wish him the best rather than criticising him," he added.

Yiadom scored 39 goals across 48 matches in all competitions for Zvezda last term and was named the club's best player after helping the Red-Whites reach the knockout stage of the Europa League.

