Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!
There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.
Four Champions League last-16 ties will be decided, with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City and Juventus in action, while Arsenal continue their Europa League campaign against AC Milan.
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United take on Crystal Palace on Monday before heading into a crunch clash against rivals Liverpool later in the week, while Barcelona will look to take a step closer to La Liga glory.
As well as that, there are some enticing derby games going on in Scotland, with Edinburgh giants Hibernian and Hearts facing off before the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers.
To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.
All live football matches on UK TV this week
Saturday March 10, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix
|A-League
|08:50
|BT Sport 2
|Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners
|A-League
|11:00
|BT Sport 2
|Darmstadt vs Ingolstadt
|Bundesliga 2
|12:00
|BT Sport 1
|Eibar vs Real Madrid
|La Liga
|12:00
|Sky Sports Football
|Man Utd vs Liverpool
|Premier League
|12:30
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|17:30
|BT Sport 1
|Aston Villa vs Wolves
|Championship
|17:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|Bundesliga
|17:30
|BT Sport 2
|Getafe vs Levante
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Willem II vs PSV Eindhoven
|Eredivisie
|18:45
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Cardiff Met. University vs The New Saints
|Welsh Premier League
|19:00
|S4C
|Verona vs Chievo
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 2
|Malaga vs Barcelona
|La Liga
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
|Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|23:00
|Sky Sports Football
Sunday March 11, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Espanyol vs Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|11:00
|Sky Sports Mix
|Fiorentina vs Benevento
|Serie A
|11:30
|BT Sport 3
|Rangers vs Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|12:00
|Sky Sports Football
|Wrexham vs Chester
|National League
|12:00
|BT Sport 1
|Arsenal vs Watford
|Premier League
|13:30
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Anderlecht vs Antwerp
|Jupiler League
|13:30
|FreeSports
|Ajax vs Heerenveen
|Eredivisie
|13:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Juventus vs Udinese
|Serie A
|14:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Nottingham Forest vs Derby County
|Championship
|14:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|14:30
|BT Sport 3
|Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|15:15
|Sky Sports Mix
|Feyenoord vs AZ
|Eredivisie
|15:45
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Bournemouth vs Tottenham
|Premier League
|16:00
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Lyon vs Caen
|Ligue 1
|16:00
|BT Sport 2
|Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Bundesliga
|17:00
|BT Sport 3
|Genoa vs AC Milan
|Serie A
|17:00
|BT Sport 1
|Las Palmas vs Villarreal
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Atlanta United vs D.C. United
|MLS
|19:00
|Sky Sports Mix
|Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes
|La Liga
|19:00
|Sky Sports Football
|Inter vs Napoli
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Toulouse vs Marseille
|Ligue 1
|20:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|New York City vs LA Galaxy
|MLS
|21:00
|Sky Sports Football
How to watch football for free in the UK
There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.
National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.
Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.
See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|USA Women vs England Women
|SheBelieves Cup
|Mar 8 / 00:00
|BBC Two
|Cardiff Met. University vs The New Saints
|Welsh Premier League
|Mar 10 / 19:00
|S4C
|Anderlecht vs Antwerp
|Jupiler League
|Mar 11 / 13:30
|FreeSports
Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30 .
On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship , which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.
Sky Sports News , which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.
How to legally stream football in the UK
As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.
Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.
BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app, through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.
The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.
Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer, which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.