Manchester United make the trip to Selhurst Park on Monday knowing that they must win in order to return to second place in the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils dropped down to third place following Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Saturday and a single point separates the long-standing rivals, with the Merseysiders boasting a better goal-difference.

Jose Mourinho's side come into the game in London on the back of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over top-four rivals Chelsea so they will be full of confidence that they can get the job done.

Palace, meanwhile, are struggling at the wrong end of the table and they are on a five-game winless streak that shows little sign of abating. Nevertheless, a home win would catapult them out of the relegation zone.

Game Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Date Monday, March 5 Time 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / NBC Universo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Crystal Palace players Goalkeepers Speroni, Hennessey, Cavalieri, Henry Defenders Ward, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Dann, Sakho, Schlupp, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Delaney, Jach, Kelly, Phillips, Riedewald Midfielders Milivojevic, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Zaha, Lee, McArthur, Mutch, Sako, Eyenga-Lokilo, Wan-Bissaka, Rakip, Puncheon, Kirby Forwards Sorloth, Benteke, Wickham, Lumeka

Crystal Palace have a seriously lengthy injury list at the moment, with the likes of Yohann Cabaye, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Jason Puncheon and Wilfried Zaha out of action.

However, the Eagles have been given a slight boost with the news that Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp have returned to training, while the signing of Brazil international Diego Cavalieri means there could be a change of goalkeeper. However, on-loan defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Potential Crystal Palace starting XI: Hennessey; Delaney, Riedewald, Van Aanholt, Schlupp; McArthur, Townsend, Milivojevic, Wan-Bissaka, Sorloth; Benteke.

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Hamilton Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Ibrahimovic, Martial, Rashford

Mourinho has something of a defensive headache coming into the game with Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind all ruled out. Midfielder Ander Herrera is also unavailable due to a muscle injury.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Matic, McTominay, Pogba; Sanchez, Martial, Lukaku.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are favourites according to dabblebet, who offer odds of 1/2 on the Red Devils to win, while Crystal Palace are priced at 6/1. A draw is available at 16/5.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Manchester United's win over Chelsea last week was a massive boost in their pursuit of a top-four finish and they will be aiming to carry that on into their next game against Palace.

While they have dropped into third following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle, Mourinho is not too concerned and stressed that, as long as they reach the Champions League at the end of the season, their final position won't matter one iota.

"If you ask me second or fourth, I say by the financial point of view it doesn't make a difference," Mourinho told reporters, perhaps with the aim of relieving the pressure on his players.

"By the prestige point of view, it doesn't make a difference - you go to the Champions League and even the fourth team doesn't have to even play a last qualification match.

MORE:

Pogba isn't at war with Mourinho at Man Utd - Raiola

| Mourinho would take fourth-place finish for Man Utd



"But, from the personal point of view, second is better than third and third is better than fourth. So, we are going to try the best possible finish."

However, what will make a difference is the upcoming derby clash against Liverpool, which is scheduled for the weekend after the game against Palace and the Portuguese will want his men firing on all cylinders heading into that match.