NFL trade rumors: Falcons, Seahawks discussing Michael Bennett deal

Sporting News
Michael Bennett could soon be on his way out of Seattle.

The Falcons are one of several teams interested in acquiring the veteran defensive end in a trade with the Seahawks, ESPN reported Sunday, citing unidentified sources.

According to the report, "nothing is imminent" while discussions remain ongoing.


The Seahawks will likely move on from Bennett before March 18 when he's due a $3 million roster bonus. The team could release him if no trade partner is found.

Bennett, 32, has three years left on his four-year extension worth $39 million signed in December 2016. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he ranked second on the team with 8 1/2 sacks, though he said after Seattle's final game he "probably won't be back next year."

