Shaquille O'Neal 'jealous' of Kobe Bryant's Oscar win

Sporting News
Kobe Bryant's Academy Award on Sunday set off a congratulatory buzz on social media. One of those who thanked the former Lakers guard was his old teammate, Shaquille O'Neal.

Though their time together with the Lakers ended on sour terms, they have since reconciled and O'Neal joked that he was jealous of Bryant's win.




Kobe Bryant's 'Dear Basketball' wins Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Bryant's 2015 retirement letter, "Dear Basketball," was turned into an animated short film by director and illustrator Glen Keane.

