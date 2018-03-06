Shaquille O'Neal 'jealous' of Kobe Bryant's Oscar win

Kobe Bryant's Academy Award on Sunday set off a congratulatory buzz on social media. One of those who thanked the former Lakers guard was his old teammate, Shaquille O'Neal.

Though their time together with the Lakers ended on sour terms, they have since reconciled and O'Neal joked that he was jealous of Bryant's win.



Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol

— SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 5, 2018



Bryant's 2015 retirement letter, "Dear Basketball," was turned into an animated short film by director and illustrator Glen Keane.