Regular-season baseball is less than a month away and the Blue Jays have yet to see their ace pitcher or starting shortstop in live action this spring.

Blue Jays injury updates: Marcus Stroman, Troy Tulowitzki still uncertain for Opening Day

Shoulder inflammation has kept right-hander Marcus Stroman from making his spring debut, and Troy Tulowitzki is still nursing an ankle injury from last July.

Manager John Gibbons has been peppered with questions about the two over the last few weeks, and again on Sunday he offered little into their current status, but did reveal he doesn't expect Tulowitzki to be in the lineup on Opening Day.

MORE:

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Blue Jays' to-do list



“Well, we’re going to keep an eye on Stro, see how he’s doing,” Gibbons said (via the Toronto Sun). “We don’t think it’s a big deal but we’ve got to make sure that he’s ready. Then of course with Tulo. I don’t expect he’ll be ready (for the start of the regular season), but he’s moving in the right direction, so who knows?”

Stroman went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 2017 and has thrown more than 200 innings each of the last two years, while Tulowitzki struggled last season with just seven home runs and 26 RBIs with a .249/.300/.378 slash line in 66 games.