Raiders release LB Aldon Smith following latest off-field incident

The Raiders have released linebacker Aldon Smith following his latest off-field incident.

Suspended Raiders LB Aldon Smith sought after alleged domestic violence incident



We have released LB Aldon Smith. pic.twitter.com/OQ2H6vq4y2

— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) March 5, 2018



Smith, 28, was sought by police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident Saturday in San Francisco. He later checked into rehab, TMZ Sports reported Monday morning.

According to TMZ, the parents of Smith's alleged victim persuaded him to enter the unidentified rehabilitation facility after their daughter, described as Smith's fiancee, called police and accused him of "beating her up."

"I can tell you this... Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab," the woman told TMZ. "He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in."

Smith was being sought by San Francisco police after they said Sunday that he "fled the scene" of the alleged incident Saturday night.

"Caller says her ex-boyfriend is beating her up … also hear: ‘No, please. No, please.’ … it’s an ongoing issue. The guy’s name is Aldon Smith," a San Francisco police dispatcher told officers around 8:30 p.m. PT Saturday, via the San Jose Mercury News.

Police who responded to the call said the alleged victim had non-life-threatening injuries.



#BREAKING Several SFPD officers have arrived at the building where Aldon Smith is alleged to have been involved in a domestic violence incident last night. pic.twitter.com/i3xooerBPn

— Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) March 5, 2018



The woman confirmed to TMZ that she is the alleged victim in the incident, but Smith's getting help for a substance-abuse problem is what's most important to her.

"I wish the best for Aldon. And I'm scared for his life with his addiction," she said. "I cannot comment on the altercation, but I can tell you I love him and (am) so happy he turned to my family who considers him family, and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs."

Around 7 p.m. PT Sunday, Smith posted a cryptic photo to his Instagram account, saying: "Wtfoh you all are wrong." It's unclear where the photo of pavement was taken.

Smith has a long legal record. Drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by the 49ers in 2011, he was cut after an arrest in August 2015, following a string of other arrests dating back to 2012, the season he was a first-team All-Pro.

He signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in 2015, but was suspended by the NFL midway through that season.

He applied for reinstatement for 2016 but still has not been cleared to play.