Chloe Kim makes Frances McDormand's best-actress speech at Oscars

Chloe Kim got an Oscar surprise Sunday night when best actress Frances McDormand mentioned the Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder at the beginning of her acceptance speech.

McDormand, who won for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," likened the emotion of her victory to Kim nailing her signature move.

"I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic halfpipe," she said.

The 17-year-old Kim, whose Twitter activity became a delicious sidebar during the recently concluded Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, was starstuck in response.



I am SHOOK rn like what

— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 5, 2018



She soon shook off that feeling.



Hey Frances let's go snowboarding sometime

— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 5, 2018



McDormand is no stranger to working in the snow (see: "Fargo"). Whether she wants to take up snowboarding at age 60 is another matter.