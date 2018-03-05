Cricket: Australia wrap up first Test victory

Australia needed four overs to wrap up a 118-run victory in the first Test with South Africa as Quinton de Kock's resistance came to an end.

Australia wrap up first Test victory

Steve Smith's side returned on day five in Durban needing a solitary wicket after the Proteas had collapsed around Aiden Markram on Sunday.

Markram had made a fine 143 in South Africa's second innings but he struggled to get any support, only De Kock and Theunis de Bruyn able to make double figures.

Sunday's collapse made the result of the opening match of the series inevitable, De Kock and Morne Morkel given the unenviable task of batting out the day in front of an almost empty Kingsmead.

Mitchell Starc – so destructive on day four – thought he had De Kock with his first delivery, but the ball was angling down leg when it struck the batsman on the pads.

Australia did not have to wait long, though, as Hazlewood's tenth ball of the day sent De Kock packing, the delivery reversing into the pads in front of leg stump.

South Africa will hope for a better batting display on Friday when the second match of four begins in Port Elizabeth.



