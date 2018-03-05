VIDEO: Alphonso Davies scores first MLS goal

Alphonso Davies scored his first MLS goal in the Vancouver Whitecaps 2018 season opener on Sunday night.

The 17-year-old Canadian's potential has drawn interest from some of Europe's biggest sides, including Manchester United.

And Davies displayed what the hype is all about on Sunday against the Montreal Impact, delivering an assist to Kei Kamara before scoring a goal of his own.

With the score level at 0-0 in the 63rd minute, the Canada international whipped in a cross from the left flank that new acquisition Kamara expertly nodded home.

Just seven minutes later, Davies got on the end of a Cristian Techera cross to score for the first time in his MLS career.

At 17 years, 4 months and 2 days, Davies is the 10th youngest scorer in MLS history.

Davies made 26 appearances in 2017, nine of which were starts, and managed one assist and no goals.

Matteo Mancosu grabbed a late consolation for the Impact, but Vancouver held on for a 2-1 win on the night.