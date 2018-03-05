News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Toronto's MLS title defense started with a surprise loss, while the Houston Dynamo opened the season with a resounding, and somewhat shocking, win over Atlanta on Saturday.

MLS Review: Toronto stunned by the Crew in opener

Last season's champion, Toronto suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew at BMO Field .

Goals either side of half-time from Federico Higuain and Gyasi Zardes saw Columbus to victory.

Higuain volleyed in the opener in the 44th minute, getting on the end of a Milton Valenzuela cross from the left.

Just 52 seconds into the second half and it was 2-0, Zardes finishing clinically after a beautiful through ball from Pedro Santos.

A fast start helped the Dynamo crush Atlanta United 4-0 in their opener at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Andrew Wenger tapped in the opener in the fifth minute before Philippe Senderos headed in a cross midway through the first half.

Mauro Manotas made it 3-0 in the 27th minute and Houston added another late in the half through Darwin Ceren after a Brad Guzan mistake, giving highly touted Atlanta an opening-day wake-up call.



| 2018 MLS season preview: Interviews, analysis, projected lineups and more

Elsewhere, Dallas and Real Salt Lake drew 1-1 and the San Jose Earthquakes held on for a 3-2 victory at home to Minnesota United.

The New England Revolution were reduced to nine men during their 2-0 loss against the Philadelphia Union and Orlando City worked out a 1-1 draw with D.C. United despite having to come from behind a man down.

