Guillermo del Toro won the Oscar for Best Director and his film "The Shape of Water" won Best Picture.

'You fill us with pride' - Liga MX clubs congratulate Guillermo del Toro after Oscars wins

The news Sunday night filled plenty of Mexicans with pride, and the Mexican soccer community was no exception.

Del Toro, who was born in Guadalajara, said in 2016 that if anything he's an Atlas fan, replying to a follower who had tweeted him regularly for more than a year asking if he was a Club America fan.

Perhaps the celebratory message from Atlas will bring him the joy the Rojinegros have failed to bring their fans this season.

"In this Academy we also recognize your talent. Many congratulations," Atlas wrote to the director.

Rival club Chivas put aside any animosity and also praised Del Toro. "Mexican pride," wrote the club, which signs only Mexican players. "Congratulations @RealGDT! Thanks for representing us with your great talent."

The Mexico national team account also joined in the praise for the 53-year-old:



From México to the world!



Congrats @RealGDT for Winning the Academy Award for Best Director.#SoyMéxico | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/M2R1d1v7AM

— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 5, 2018



The award for most creative posts of the night has to go to Monarcas Morelia. "You fill us with pride, @RealGDT! Once more you put Mexico's name on high," the team wrote after his Best Director win. Then after the Best Picture award, "You did it again, @RealGDT. You're a true 'crack'. Many congratulations."



¡Nos llenas de orgullo, @RealGDT! Una vez más pusiste el nombre de México en alto. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SX0C8BqlRR

— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) March 5, 2018



Earlier in the night was when Monarcas locked up the crown, though. After seeing the bright yellow dress Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez wore on the red carpet, they wondered if it may be an homage. "You couldn't have chosen a better evening dress for the Oscars," the team wrote with an edited version calling the team's shirt to mind.



No podrías haber escogido mejor vestido de gala para los #Oscars ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UrycUaxKc3

— Monarcas Morelia (@FuerzaMonarca) March 5, 2018



The night, though, belonged to Del Toro.



Ahora sabemos que el agua tiene forma de estatuilla dorada.



Muchas felicidades @RealGDT por el Oscar a mejor director. pic.twitter.com/QLvehkXYj5

— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) March 5, 2018



"Now we know that water has the shape of a golden statue," Pachuca wrote in its tribute.