News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Kobe Bryant's Oscar win derided by those who recall rape allegations

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for "Dear Basketball" was met with congratulations, but also a fair amount of criticism.

Kobe Bryant's Oscar win derided by those who recall rape allegations

Kobe Bryant's Oscar win derided by those who recall rape allegations

Bryant's past, specifically the rape allegation a woman made against him in 2003, became a storyline as social media commenters contrasted Bryant's award with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in support of women who have experienced sexual harassment and assault.

PHOTOS: Most heinous crimes connected to athletes









Bryant was accused of raping a woman at a resort in Colorado but not charged. His accuser told police she would not testify. The woman filed a civil suit, later settled, against Bryant during the police investigation.

Back To Top