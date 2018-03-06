Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for "Dear Basketball" was met with congratulations, but also a fair amount of criticism.

Kobe Bryant's Oscar win derided by those who recall rape allegations

Bryant's past, specifically the rape allegation a woman made against him in 2003, became a storyline as social media commenters contrasted Bryant's award with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in support of women who have experienced sexual harassment and assault.

Kobe forgot to thank Father Time for giving him 15 years between the Colorado incident and #metoo.

— Christian Finnegan (@ChristFinnegan) March 5, 2018





Kobe Bryant wins an Oscar at the #metoo #timesup Oscars because hahahahahhahahaha women

— Siobhan Morris (@siomo) March 5, 2018





So Harvey Weinstein gets kicked out of Hollywood and Kobe Bryant gets two jerseys retired and wins an Oscar in the same #metoo year. Simply amazing.

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2018





Kobe kind of spoiling the #metoo moment vibe here.

— Sam Stein (@samstein) March 5, 2018





Aw, so great that Kobe won in the year of #MeToo https://t.co/OKPO2lCsNU

— Madeleine Davies (@madeleine_rae) March 5, 2018





Kobe Bryant joins a long line of men who have both won an Oscar & have been accused of rape. #MeToo #Oscars

— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2018





How come Kobe is OK on #metoo night

— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2018



Bryant was accused of raping a woman at a resort in Colorado but not charged. His accuser told police she would not testify. The woman filed a civil suit, later settled, against Bryant during the police investigation.