A "real" Cowboys fan wouldn't cheer for the rival Eagles to win the Super Bowl, right?

Did Jerry Jones really cheer for Eagles to beat Patriots in Super Bowl?

Jerry Jones apparently was not only "proud" of Philadelphia's win over New England in February but he admitted he was rooting for Dallas' hated rival to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

“As much as we have the rivalry that we have, and as frustrating as it was for the Cowboys not to be playing, as much as all of that, I was proud of (the Eagles), given that narrow set of circumstances, could root for them,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram . “That takes it right down to just absolutely no choice, you either do or you die. And I want to go again.”

Jones cited a “narrow set of circumstances” for him to cheer against the Patriots, essentially and not necessarily in favor of the Eagles. After all, Jones did say he was screaming in his pillow over not the Cowboys not being in the big game and seeing Philadelphia win the NFC.

Dallas came into the 2017 season off of a 13-3 season with hopes of making a Super Bowl run, but that certainly was not been the case. Jones says it's time for Dallas to bounce back and take down the Eagles.

“I think it raises the bar. I think it puts pressure on the Cowboys,” Jones said. “They’ve took it down to the bone and brought it back up and have a world championship and we’ve been doing the same thing. Where is ours? That’s fair. That’s fair.”



