NBA stars got to take part in Oscars night 2018 after one of the sport's biggest ever stars took home a statue.

NBA stars react to Kobe Bryant winning Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'

Kobe Bryant's win for "Dear Basketball" brought immediate congratulations from the league's bright lights -- and yet another tweak at Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham:

'DEAR BASKETBALL': Watch the Oscar-winning animated short



Kobe got chips, won an Oscar and speak multiple languages fluently

— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 5, 2018





Props to #BlackMamba b-ball titles Oscars what’s next

— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 5, 2018



Bryant also received congratulations from Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson as well as the Lakers organization. Shaq was generous, yet also a tad salty, maybe, in his response:



Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol

— SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 5, 2018



O'Neal starred in 1996 feature film "Kazaam," which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences somehow snubbed.