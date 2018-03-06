NBA stars react to Kobe Bryant winning Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'

News

NBA stars got to take part in Oscars night 2018 after one of the sport's biggest ever stars took home a statue.

Kobe Bryant's win for "Dear Basketball" brought immediate congratulations from the league's bright lights -- and yet another tweak at Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham:

'DEAR BASKETBALL': Watch the Oscar-winning animated short







Bryant also received congratulations from Lakers legends Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson as well as the Lakers organization. Shaq was generous, yet also a tad salty, maybe, in his response:



O'Neal starred in 1996 feature film "Kazaam," which the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences somehow snubbed.

