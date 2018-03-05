Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant is retired from the NBA but the All-Star is still winning off the court.

Kobe Bryant wins Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

Bryant added to his five NBA titles and 2008 MVP award among others by winning an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Bryant starred in a six-minute film titled 'Dear Basketball', an animated version of the letter Bryant wrote to The Players Tribune to announce his retirement from the NBA in 2015.

In his short acceptance speech, Bryant took a shot at Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham, mentioning her "shut up and dribble" remarks about Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

"As basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I'm glad we're doing a bit more than that," Bryant said. "Thank you, Academy, for this amazing honour."

'Dear Basketball' was put together by director and illustrator Glen Keane as an animated version of the letter Bryant wrote to announce his retirement.

'Garden Party', 'Lou', 'Negative Space' and 'Revolting Rhymes' were also nominated for Best Animated Short Film.