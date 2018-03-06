The Michigan Wolverines stormed out of the Big Tournament championship game with a 75-66 win over Purdue Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Three takeaways from Michigan's Big Ten Tournament win

After falling twice to the Boilermakers in heart-breaking fashion during the regular season, Michigan fought off Purdue's dominant rebounding display to fend off a third defeat. Starting to get hot at the right time, Michigan earned its ninth straight win.



BACK TO BACK!!!!!

BIG TEN CHAMPIONS 〽️ pic.twitter.com/4RdiAJMO1Z

— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2018



Here are three takeaways from Michigan's win:

1. The Wolverines look like a Final Four team — With balanced scoring, a deep bench and a plethora of 3-point threats, Michigan appears dangerous at the right time. Though some of their players suffered cold spells during Big Ten play, everyone is contributing now. John Beilein is a steady tournament coach, and he has his team filled with confidence. Beware the Wolverines in March.

Charles Matthews, a transfer from Kentucky, is one of the players who has battled some ups and downs this season, but the 6-5 combo guard has been knocking down shots lately (20 points combined in last two games). Matthews is also long and athletic, helping the Wolverines boast their best defensive unit in years.

2. Purdue is sputtering at the wrong time — After looking like world beaters throughout most of the season, Purdue has sputtered over the last couple months, losing four of its last nine games. The Boilermakers' starting lineup is among the most dynamic and potent in college basketball, but the bench lacks explosiveness.

The trio of Carsen Edwards, Vincent Edwards and Isaac Haas is still good enough to lead Purdue through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, but Purdue is starting to look like an early-upset candidate. While Purdue is bigger and stronger than most teams, it will need to find a more consistent outside game during the tournament.

3. Zavier Simpson might be Michigan's most important player — The sophomore point guard played a back-seat role to Derrick Walton Jr. last season, and he was expected to backup transfer Jaaron Simmons this year, but Simpson has impressed while getting acclimated to Michigan's fast-paced offense.

Quick off the dribble and improving from 3-point range, Simpson will be asked to lead the Wolverines during the NCAA Tournament. Michigan has enjoyed a spell of elite point guards in recent years, and Simpson could be next in line.