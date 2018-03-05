Golf: Mickelson ends five-year drought with playoff win over Thomas

News

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Phil Mickelson won a first hole playoff with Justin Thomas to claim his first victory in five years at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

The 47-year-old Hall of Famer sank a par putt on the 17th hole for his first win since the 2013 British Open.
The Americans had finished regulation tied at 16-under 268.
Thomas had an eagle on the 18th to finish with a seven-under 64. Mickelson later finished with a 66 to force the playoff at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)

