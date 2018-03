(Reuters) - Americans Justin Thomas and Phil Mickelson were headed for a playoff at the WGC-Mexico Championship after finishing regulation tied at 16-under-par 268 on Sunday.

Thomas eagled the last hole to complete a seven-under 64 before Mickelson shot 66 to force the playoff at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.



