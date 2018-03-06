While the Broncos are planning to make an all-out push to sign Kirk Cousins when free agency kicks off March 14, one team expected to be a finalist in the sweepstakes believes the quarterback is headed north.

Kirk Cousins free agency rumors: Jets fear QB 'destined' to sign with Vikings

According to SNY, the Jets, who have just under $95 million in cap space, fear Cousins is "destined" to sign with the Vikings. The report says there is league-wide speculation Cousins is headed to Minnesota and the team is taking the rumors seriously after speaking to Cousins' camp this past week.

A team source told SNY the Jets think they can outbid the Vikings, who currently have just under $51 million in cap space, but believe Cousins will take less and go to Minnesota for a better win-now opportunity.

Cousins would instantly make the Vikings a Super Bowl contender but the QB-needy Broncos are also expected to join the bidding war and will attempt to clear out some $40 to $50 million in cap space to make room for the deal which is expected to make Cousins the highest-paid player in the league.

Cousins has been with the Redskins since they selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Washington took Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 overall pick that season, but after Griffin was named the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 2012, injuries derailed him and Cousins stepped in. The former Michigan State quarterback has started every game for the Redskins since 2015 and was a Pro Bowler in 2016, where he threw for 4,917 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.