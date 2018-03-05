News

NCAA Tournament 2018: Loyola-Chicago punches rare ticket; buzzer-beater lifts Radford

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Loyola-Chicago and Radford are going to the Big Dance.

For the first time since 1985, Loyola-Chicago (28-5) punched a spot in the NCAA Tournament with a 65-49 victory in the Missouri Valley Conference title game over Illinois State.

As the clock reached zero in St. Louis, players came storming off the bench to celebrate the Ramblers' first tournament appearance in 33 years.



While it was predicted No. 1 conference seed Loyola-Chicago was going to reach the tournament, it was an insane 3-point buzzer-beater from Carlik Jones that sent Radford into the NCAA Tournament.

Jones' incredible shot was the difference-maker in the Highlanders' defeat of Liberty 55-52 in the Big South Conference championship.



This season marks the first time since 2009 that Radford (22-12) has been to the tournament.

