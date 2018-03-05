Loyola-Chicago and Radford are going to the Big Dance.

NCAA Tournament 2018: Loyola-Chicago punches rare ticket; buzzer-beater lifts Radford

For the first time since 1985, Loyola-Chicago (28-5) punched a spot in the NCAA Tournament with a 65-49 victory in the Missouri Valley Conference title game over Illinois State.

As the clock reached zero in St. Louis, players came storming off the bench to celebrate the Ramblers' first tournament appearance in 33 years.



Loyola-Chicago ends their 33 year NCAA tournament drought, beating Illinois State 65-49 in the MVC title game. pic.twitter.com/3BIrG3lhKZ

— CollegeBB News (@CollegeBBNCAA) March 4, 2018



While it was predicted No. 1 conference seed Loyola-Chicago was going to reach the tournament, it was an insane 3-point buzzer-beater from Carlik Jones that sent Radford into the NCAA Tournament.

Jones' incredible shot was the difference-maker in the Highlanders' defeat of Liberty 55-52 in the Big South Conference championship.



I love March. Radford punches its tourney ticket with a big-time shot. pic.twitter.com/6wLvhgSndh

— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 4, 2018



This season marks the first time since 2009 that Radford (22-12) has been to the tournament.