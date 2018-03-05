NFL: One-handed Griffin sprints stunning 40-yard-dash at Combine

Shaquem Griffin's impressive showing at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine continued on Sunday as he sprinted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

One-handed Griffin sprints stunning 40-yard-dash at NFL Combine

The former University of Central Florida star, who is missing his left hand, showed a stunning turn of pace and became the fastest linebacker to do so since 2003.

His performance comes one day after cranking out 20 reps in bench press testing at 225 pounds while using a prosthetic arm.

Griffin is a versatile player who many scouts have projected to be used as an outside linebacker or a safety.

He was born with a deformed left hand that was amputated when he was four years old. If drafted, Griffin would be the first one-handed player in the NFL in the modern era.