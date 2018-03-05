Kookaburras two from two in Malaysia

The Kookaburras have maintained their perfect start to the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a 3-1 win over host nation Malaysia.

Defender Corey Weyer (10th minute) and Dylan Wotherspoon (29th) set up the win with goals in the opening half before Aaron Kleinschmidt extended the advantage late in the third quarter.

Marhan Jalil scored a consolation goal in the 53rd minute for Malaysia, who won their first match 4-1 against Ireland on Saturday.

The result puts Australia on top of the standings, ahead of Argentina who beat Ireland 5-3 on Sunday.

The Kookaburras next face India on Tuesday.