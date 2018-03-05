Michigan vs. Purdue: Score, highlights from Wolverines' Big Ten championship win

Michigan's first win over Purdue in the 2017-18 season could not have come at a better time.

Michigan vs. Purdue: Score, live updates from Big Ten championship game

The No. 5 seed Wolverines defeated the No. 1 seed Boilermakers 75-66 in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Sunday evening. It was the fourth game in as many days for Michigan, who won its second consecutive conference tournament title.

Despite having one fewer day of rest than Purdue, Michigan was a much sharper team in the first half. The Wolverines completed the first 20 minutes without committing a turnover and assisted on 10 of its 16 made field goals. Purdue entered the game shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point as a team, and Michigan devised a game plan to run the Boilermakers off the line, and it worked.

Michigan vs. Purdue score, highlights

All times Eastern.

Final: Michigan 75, Purdue 66

6:50 p.m.: 6-11 junior Moe Wagner finished with 17 points on 7/11 shooting in Sunday's championship win. Wagner averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in Michigan's four conference tournament wins and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

6:39 p.m.: The final buzzer rings and the Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten Conference championship for the second consecutive year. Michigan is the third team in conference tournament history to win in back-to-back seasons and the first team to do so since 2011.



BACK TO BACK!!!!!

BIG TEN CHAMPIONS 〽️ pic.twitter.com/4RdiAJMO1Z

— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 4, 2018



6:37 p.m.: Things got interesting down the stretch, mainly due to Michigan's poor free-throw shooting. But the Wolverines big lead will allow them to hold on.



Michigan came into the day ranked No. 325 nationally in free-throw percentage -- with point guard Zavier Simpson shooting just 53.9 percent on the season. Have missed five straight free throws.

— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 4, 2018



6:35 p.m.: A 12-3 Purdue run cuts the Michigan lead to seven points with 50.6 seconds left in the game. The Boilermakers are frantically pressing and playing the free-throw game, but are out of timeouts.

6:32 p.m.: Timeout on the floor. Michigan holds a 10 point lead as the score is 73-63 with 2:02 left in the game. Purdue is attempting to rally but it may prove to be too little, too late.

6:22 p.m.: We've reached the final media timeout of the game and Michigan leads 68-52, with 3:52 remaining. Purdue has shot an ice cold 21.4 percent from 3-point range tonight while Michigan has connected on eight of its 22 attempts. All signs indicate that the Wolverines will repeat as the Big Ten Conference Tournament champions.

6:10 p.m.: Michigan has built its lead behind hot 3-point shooting in the second half. Michigan has led by as much as 17 tonight.



Michigan's halftime lead was only five points because it missed a bunch of open 3-pointers -- Wolverines haven't had the same struggles this half. 5-for-10 from 3-point range since halftime. Purdue still having trouble defending ball-screens and shooters.

— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 4, 2018



6:05 p.m.: There's 7:52 left and the Wolverines hold a 62-47 lead over Purdue, outscoring them 24-14 so far in the second half. Purdue is going to have to turn things around quickly if they look to have a chance to make this a game down the stretch.

5:56 p.m.: With 11:04 remaining in the game, Michigan leads Purdue 56-44. Moe Wagner leads all scorers with 17 points, 10 coming in the second half, including this difficult corner three.

5:48 p.m.: It takes Michigan nearly 25 minutes of game play to commit its first turnover of the day. The Wolverines' attention to detail has proven to be the difference so far.



Michigan is on its 4th game in 4 days. Has 0 turnovers to Purdue's 7, 13 assists to Boilers' 5. So much sharper.

— Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 4, 2018



5:43 p.m.: Michigan goes on an 8-0 run and Matt Painter has seen enough. Purdue calls a timeout down 48-37 with 15:49 remaining in the game.



Love how aggressively Michigan is crashing the glass after the switch. Moe and Teske with a few offensive boards, tap outs. 8-0 run for Michigan forces a Purdue timeout. pic.twitter.com/Tc1uAuRPAa

— Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) March 4, 2018



5:37 p.m.: The second half begins, as Michigan is 20 minutes away from repeating as Big Ten Conference Tournament Champions.

Halftime: Michigan 38, Purdue 33

5:19 p.m.: Some first half stats:

Purdue, a 42.4 percent 3-point shooting team heading into today, shot 2/8 from deep in the first half. Purdue had four assists and four turnovers in the first half while Michigan assisted on 10 of its 16 made field goals and did not turn the ball over. Purdue's rebounding kept them in the game; the Boilermakers outrebounded Michigan 20-13 and grabbed seven offensive rebounds. Michigan was led by Jon Haske's 12 first half points while Isaac Haas paced Purdue with 11 points, but Haas failed to score in the final 8:23 of the first half.

5:10 p.m.: Jon Teske! Michigan's 7-1 sophomore has scored 12 points in 10 minutes today. Michigan leads Purdue 34-31 at the final media timeout of the half.

5:03 p.m.: 7:52 remains in the first half and Michigan remains ahead, 22-19. Purdue's Isaac Haas has scored 11 of the team's 19 points, while Michigan has used a more balanced attack. Seven different Wolverines have scored, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Jon Teske both lead the way for Michigan with six points each.

4:52 p.m.: Michigan holds an 18-13 lead over Purdue at the under-12 minute media timeout. Purdue leading scorer Carsen Edwards (18.7 points per game) has yet to score.

4:47 p.m.: The Wolverines have come out firing on all cylinders. They hold a 16-9 lead heading into the first media timeout. Michigan has made six out of its first 10 field goals including two 3-pointers. Purdue's Isaac Hass leads all scorers with seven points.

4:43 p.m.: Both teams are making the most of their presence inside. The game's first 14 points were scored by the bigs.



Battle of the bigs here at the Garden. Isaac Haas with all 7 points for Purdue. Wagner/Teske with all 7 for Michigan.

— Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 4, 2018



4:38 p.m.: Purdue wins the tip and we are underway at Madison Square Garden.

3:40 p.m.: The stage is set: