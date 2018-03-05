Bundesliga: Heynckes hails 'flawless' Bayern after Freiburg thumping

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes heaped praise on his "flawless" side after they opened up a 20-point lead at the summit of the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Heynckes hails 'flawless' Bayern after Freiburg thumping

A resounding 4-0 win over Freiburg marked a return to winning ways after last weekend's surprise 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin and took them one step closer to a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title.

An Alexander Schwolow own goal and stunning Corentin Tolisso strike gave them a two-goal lead at the break before Sandro Wagner and Thomas Muller added gloss to the scoreline after the interval.

Bayern scarcely had to break sweat to swat aside a Freiburg side who have now won just once in six league games and Heynckes was quick to hail the confidence shown by his side.

"The boys were flawless today," he said. "This was one of our best games. I'm really happy with the whole team.

"Not only were we confident on the ball, but we were tactically very good too.

"I have challenged the players to leave everything out there in the Bundesliga."