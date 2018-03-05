Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew is not taking his foot off the pedal following his impressive showing against former club West Ham United on Saturday.

Dede eyeing 'more big performances' for Swansea after West Ham display

In his first league start since rejoining the Swans from the Hammers in January, the 28-year-old was a constant threat at Liberty Stadium, setting up three of his side's four goals in a 4-1 win.

After assisting Ki Sung-Yueng for the opener, Andy King tapped home a rebound after the Ghanaian's header was kept out by goalkeeper Adrian, before Jordan Ayew converted from the spot after the deputy Black Stars captain was fouled in the box.

“It was great to get my first Premier League start since coming back to the club," Andre said as reported by his club's official website.

"I’ve had to take it easy in the last couple of weeks with my injury.

“I feel I am getting there. It was great to have an impact on the game with the assists for the goals. Hopefully I can bring more to the team.

“I am happy and I think the club have put a lot of confidence in me, so I hope to repay that with more big performances.”

Andre has made three league appearances in all since rejoining Swansea on Transfer Deadline Day on a club record worth £18.5 million.

He netted 12 goals in 34 topflight games for the Swans during his first spell in 2015-16, finishing the season as the club's top scorer.