NFL players blown away by Shaquem Griffin's Combine performance

Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker from UCF who had his left hand amputated when he was four years old, has emerged as the feel-good story of the NFL Combine. He followed his eye-opening 20 bench press reps Saturday with an equally stunning 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds on his first run Sunday.
NFL players, current and former, were among those blown away by Griffin's sprint.
Impressive https://t.co/KCmMvfyxSr
Shaquem Griffin was flying he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!!
If @Shaquemgriffin doesn’t get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition.
I would love to play with this guy! Salute @Shaquemgriffin ✊ https://t.co/2bfROH4l4I
Shaquem Griffin killing it.
sheeeeeeeeeesh #boomin https://t.co/YK2p5Hwthk
boy the truth https://t.co/OoTRYuWoJJ
@Shaquemgriffin you are straight balling man! You gon mess around and get the call. Lol "If you ball u get the call" @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #Truth
I want this guy , I need this guy = BEAST !!!! https://t.co/rc3FCMqWgI
Oh my Goodness!! @Shaquemgriffin 4.38 unofficial, hold on!! Nah we gotta race...!! #Blazin
Wow griffin blazing
4.38 man!!!! #ShaquemGriffin
If Shaquem isn’t picked in the top 2 rounds is some in the game.
The kid got track speed too!! Damn!! I ran a 4.63 @ the #NFLCombine #gamespeed #trackspeed https://t.co/Z6agLU75NO
that boy moving
4.38 . Shaquem griffin is ridiculous #NFLCombine2018
Ok, you can’t hide speed. Draft the damn kid ✊ https://t.co/jPVqh70u3R
Legendary https://t.co/wasjqGYfHv
Sheesh! https://t.co/AdTT7ld6tb
SHEESH!! @Shaquemgriffin 4.38 in the 40! The Hero the NFL needs but not the one it deserves. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/0nn8wtEI50
I’m a fan! Keep faith and defeat all odds! https://t.co/2HrEcd8WIW
Man God is good. Look at how Hes using Shaquem Griffin
Lord have mercy !!! https://t.co/twHPPNcQ0M
Everyone talking about the Griffin 40, which is awesome, but watch his explosion off the blocks. That’s almost more impressive. He’s moving right away.
No freakin way that boy just got paid https://t.co/cKGjjhS1sC
This dude right here man https://t.co/Fin6vsTmKo
Eat Dawg https://t.co/OFaEMnB3Wv
yo 4.38?!
I Appreciate That !! https://t.co/0nBAKl6pIx
Griffin's speed is not surprising to those who saw him play in college and at the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl. There, he was used as a rush defensive end, outside linebacker and safety by the Texans coaching staff.
"If you need me at middle linebacker I can play there, too," Griffin recently told Sporting News. "I can get to the ball sideline to sideline. I think that I’m gonna be pretty much good wherever I am."
Shaquem's twin brother Shaquill plays for the Seahawks. Shaquem Griffin entered the Combine projected as a late-round draft pick.