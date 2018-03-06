Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker from UCF who had his left hand amputated when he was four years old, has emerged as the feel-good story of the NFL Combine. He followed his eye-opening 20 bench press reps Saturday with an equally stunning 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds on his first run Sunday.

NFL players blown away by Shaquem Griffin's Combine performance

NFL players, current and former, were among those blown away by Griffin's sprint.

NFL COMBINE 2018:

Hand amputation can't stop Griffin

Below are some of their reactions after Griffin's run.



Shaquem Griffin was flying he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!!

— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018





If @Shaquemgriffin doesn’t get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition.

— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018





I would love to play with this guy! Salute @Shaquemgriffin ✊ https://t.co/2bfROH4l4I

— Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 4, 2018





Shaquem Griffin killing it.

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018





boy the truth https://t.co/OoTRYuWoJJ

— Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) March 4, 2018





@Shaquemgriffin you are straight balling man! You gon mess around and get the call. Lol "If you ball u get the call" @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #Truth

— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 4, 2018





I want this guy , I need this guy = BEAST !!!! https://t.co/rc3FCMqWgI

— OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) March 4, 2018





Oh my Goodness!! @Shaquemgriffin 4.38 unofficial, hold on!! Nah we gotta race...!! #Blazin

— Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 4, 2018





Wow griffin blazing

— Travis Benjamin (@TravisBenjamin3) March 4, 2018





If Shaquem isn’t picked in the top 2 rounds is some in the game.

— Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) March 4, 2018





that boy moving

— Denzel Perryman (@D_Perryman52) March 4, 2018





4.38 . Shaquem griffin is ridiculous #NFLCombine2018

— carl lawson (@carllawson55) March 4, 2018





Ok, you can’t hide speed. Draft the damn kid ✊ https://t.co/jPVqh70u3R

— Cris Carter (@criscarter80) March 4, 2018





SHEESH!! @Shaquemgriffin 4.38 in the 40! The Hero the NFL needs but not the one it deserves. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/0nn8wtEI50

— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 4, 2018





I’m a fan! Keep faith and defeat all odds! https://t.co/2HrEcd8WIW

— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 4, 2018





Man God is good. Look at how Hes using Shaquem Griffin

— Larry Asante (@LAsante25) March 4, 2018





Lord have mercy !!! https://t.co/twHPPNcQ0M

— Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) March 4, 2018





Everyone talking about the Griffin 40, which is awesome, but watch his explosion off the blocks. That’s almost more impressive. He’s moving right away.

— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 4, 2018





No freakin way that boy just got paid https://t.co/cKGjjhS1sC

— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) March 4, 2018





This dude right here man https://t.co/Fin6vsTmKo

— D.J. Humphries (@74_hump) March 4, 2018





yo 4.38?!

— KJ (@kj_brent) March 4, 2018





I Appreciate That !! https://t.co/0nBAKl6pIx

— Shaquill Griffin (@ShaquillG) March 4, 2018



Griffin's speed is not surprising to those who saw him play in college and at the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl. There, he was used as a rush defensive end, outside linebacker and safety by the Texans coaching staff.

"If you need me at middle linebacker I can play there, too," Griffin recently told Sporting News. "I can get to the ball sideline to sideline. I think that I’m gonna be pretty much good wherever I am."

Shaquem's twin brother Shaquill plays for the Seahawks. Shaquem Griffin entered the Combine projected as a late-round draft pick.