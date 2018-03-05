NFL Scouting Combine 2018: Shaquem Griffin sprints 4.38 40-yard-dash

Shaquem Griffin's impressive showing at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine continues.
The former UCF star sprinted an official 4.38 40-yard dash Sunday, becoming the fastest linebacker to do so since 2003.
WOW. @ShaquemGriffin just ran a 4.38u 40-yard dash!
The fastest LB at the #NFLCombine since 2003.
: @Nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/TKHXVZri4n
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
Shaquem Griffin was flying he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!!
— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018
LB Shaquem Griffin unofficially ran a 4.38 40-yard dash.
The fastest 40-yard time by a LB at the Combine since 2006 is 4.40 by Jon Alston in 2006.
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2018
.@Seahawks HC @PeteCarroll reacts to @Shaquemgriffin's 40-yard dash. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/UCwOLssDEH
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2018
Dominate @Shaquemgriffin !! Set the bar! #NFLCombine2018
— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 4, 2018
Shaquem Griffin killing it.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018
@Shaquemgriffin you are straight balling man! You gon mess around and get the call. Lol "If you ball u get the call" @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #Truth
— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 4, 2018
The newsworthy performance comes one day after Griffin cranked out 20 reps in bench press testing at 225 pounds while using a prosthetic arm.
MORE:
2018 NFL Draft: UCF’s Shaquem Griffin invited to combine
Griffin is a versatile player who many scouts project to be used as an outside linebacker or a safety.
He was born with a deformed left hand that was amputated when he was 4 years old. If he is drafted, Griffin would be the first one-handed player in the NFL in the modern era.