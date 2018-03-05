NFL Scouting Combine 2018: Shaquem Griffin sprints 4.38 40-yard-dash

Shaquem Griffin's impressive showing at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine continues.

The former UCF star sprinted an official 4.38 40-yard dash Sunday, becoming the fastest linebacker to do so since 2003.



Shaquem Griffin was flying he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!!

— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018





LB Shaquem Griffin unofficially ran a 4.38 40-yard dash.



The fastest 40-yard time by a LB at the Combine since 2006 is 4.40 by Jon Alston in 2006.

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2018





Shaquem Griffin killing it.

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018





@Shaquemgriffin you are straight balling man! You gon mess around and get the call. Lol "If you ball u get the call" @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #Truth

— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 4, 2018



The newsworthy performance comes one day after Griffin cranked out 20 reps in bench press testing at 225 pounds while using a prosthetic arm.

Griffin is a versatile player who many scouts project to be used as an outside linebacker or a safety.

He was born with a deformed left hand that was amputated when he was 4 years old. If he is drafted, Griffin would be the first one-handed player in the NFL in the modern era.