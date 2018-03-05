News

Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
NFL Scouting Combine 2018: Shaquem Griffin sprints 4.38 40-yard-dash

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Shaquem Griffin's impressive showing at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine continues.

The former UCF star sprinted an official 4.38 40-yard dash Sunday, becoming the fastest linebacker to do so since 2003.









The newsworthy performance comes one day after Griffin cranked out 20 reps in bench press testing at 225 pounds while using a prosthetic arm.


MORE:
2018 NFL Draft: UCF’s Shaquem Griffin invited to combine

Griffin is a versatile player who many scouts project to be used as an outside linebacker or a safety.

He was born with a deformed left hand that was amputated when he was 4 years old. If he is drafted, Griffin would be the first one-handed player in the NFL in the modern era.

