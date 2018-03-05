Teenager Samuel Tefera won the men's 1500 metres as Roger Bannister was remembered on the final day of the IAAF Indoor World Championships in Birmingham.

Athletics: Teenager Tefera takes 1500m indoor title

Bannister, the first man to run a mile in less than four minutes, passed away on Saturday, with his death marked by a minute's silence at Arena Birmingham a day later.

And there was a surprise winner in Bannister's discipline, as 18-year-old Tefera stormed down the straight to pip Marcin Lewandowski and Abdelaati Iguider to the title, having broken the Under-20 indoor record in January.

That victory came as less of a shock to Tefera, though, who said afterwards: "I planned to win and I did it. I'm very happy."

Fellow Ethiopian youngster Yomif Kejelcha defended his indoor title in the 3000m, while Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba did likewise in the women's 800m - becoming the first woman since Maria Mutola in 2006 to retain that particular crown.

Later in the day, Andrew Pozzi won gold in the 60m hurdles - the first medal of the week for a male British athlete - as he edged out Jarret Eaton by a hundredth of a second to the delight of the home crowd.

The United States women's 4x400m relay team took a championship record and the gold, but the men's team were beaten on the home straight by Poland as Jakub Krzewina's stunning run secured a world record.

Ivana Spanovic, of Serbia, won the long jump with a leap of 6.96m, while French world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie - at 5.90m - claimed his third indoor pole vault title.