Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets insists the LaLiga leaders cannot afford to celebrate yet despite opening up an eight-point gap to Atletico Madrid.

LaLiga title race not over, says Busquets

Lionel Messi's 600th career goal saw off Diego Simeone's side at Camp Nou on Sunday to ensure Barca stay firmly on track to regain the title.

The unbeaten Blaugrana had drawn three of their previous five league fixtures, but have restored a comfortable cushion to Atletico and are 15 points clear of Real Madrid.

However, Busquets is adamant there is no time to relax.

"Not at all. We were nine points away not so long ago," the 29-year-old told Spanish television.

"From now until the end of the season we have to go difficult stadiums.

"There are 11 games left so we have to go game by game and we have the Champions League soon of course.

"It is a very tight schedule but we look forward and think we can win many big things."

Barca had just two days' full rest between Sunday's battling display and last Thursday's 1-1 draw at Las Palmas.

And they have a further three matches to come over the next fortnight, including the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea.

"We did not have much rest and suffered from that. We have given absolutely everything," Busquets said.

"In the first half we were better and we had opportunities and the goal from Leo, who was fantastic.

"That's how you win leagues, by suffering, when you are not 100 per cent but getting the best out of your players."