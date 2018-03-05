News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Manchester City may have only scored one goal against Chelsea but the 902 passes they made represented a Premier League record.

One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record

One goal, 902 passes - Manchester City set Premier League record

No side have distributed the ball as many times as the dominant City did in their 1-0 victory over Chelsea since 2003-04, when Opta began to record such data.

Ilkay Gundogan made the most passes with 174 – one of which proved key to Bernardo Silva's 46th-minute winner – while Oleksandr Zinchenko had an accuracy of 96.7 per cent from 152 passes.

AS IT HAPPENED: Manchester City v Chelsea

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva clinches one-sided triumph

READ MORE: Morata benched as ill Kante sits out Manchester City v Chelsea

READ MORE: Conte defends shot-shy Chelsea’s tactics in City defeat

Pep Guardiola's side are now 18 points clear at the Premier League summit and will claim their first title since 2013-14 with four more wins.


Back To Top