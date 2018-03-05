Two more Aust medals wrap up track worlds

Australia have finished with six medals at the track cycling world championships to sit alongside Germany, Great Britain and Italy in second on the table behind hosts the Netherlands.

Matthew Glaetzer added a time trial silver to conclude his impressive world track titles tilt.

Sprint champion Matthew Glaetzer added a silver in the time trial on Sunday while points race winner Cameron Meyer teamed up with Callum Scotson to ensure Australia finished on the podium in the madison for the second straight year.

"To be on the podium in a madison world championships isn't an easy (thing) to do, it is one of the hardest events to back up a win, even just to back up a podium appearance," Meyer said.

"So for us to be consistent two years in a row, last year with silver and this year with bronze, it is another step in the right direction and it shows that we are around the mark."

Germany's Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt won the men's madison while Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland delighted hometown fans with his time trial victory.

Australia sent a team of just four to the Netherlands, with the majority of cyclists prioritising next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Scotson opened Australia's medal account with his scratch bronze before Meyer added a fifth points race crown on Friday.

Stephanie Morton won silver in the women's sprint while Glaetzer made it a clean sweep for the small team with his stunning victory in Saturday's sprint.

"To achieve two medals myself, and our team here, everyone worked together well and the results showed how good the culture was over here," Scotson said.

"It is quite impressive for us to pull off so many medals for just the four of us. We are all really happy."