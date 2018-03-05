Defending champions Exeter Chiefs extended their lead at the top of the Premiership to seven points with a 24-12 win over challengers Saracens.

Rugby Union: Champions Chiefs move seven points clear with win over Sarries

Joe Simmonds kicked the table-toppers to victory on Sunday, dispatching four penalties before a penalty try gave Exeter some breathing space late on.

Phil Dollman, for the Chiefs, and Ben Earl and Schalk Brits, for Sarries, had gone over in a frantic spell either side of half-time, but Simmonds' contributions proved decisive.

And Saracens dropped to third after Wasps' hard-fought 24-16 triumph over London Irish saw the Coventry-based outfit climb to second in the table.

Tom Cruse scored a brace for Wasps, with his second try - on 77 minutes - vital to hold off the Irish fightback, Dave Porecki and Petrus Du Plessis having gone over in the second half.

Elsewhere, Leicester Tigers cruised to a handsome 34-5 win at Worcester Warriors as Telusa Veainu scored a pair of late tries.

Alafoti Faosiliva had drawn Worcester level at the midway point of the first half, but Greg Bateman's 36th-minute effort allowed Leicester to accelerate out of sight and Manu Tuilagi was also on the scoreboard late on.

Harlequins were also comfortable winners, coming from behind to see off Bath 20-5.

Tim Visser and Kyle Sinckler, aided by Demetri Catrakilis' boot, secured victory after Matt Banahan had opened the scoring.